Free Fire working redeem codes for today (19th April): Full list of rewards revealed

Free Fire has a wide assortment of attractive items like costumes, skins and more. Most of them can be purchased using diamonds, which are the in-game currency. These diamonds are usually bought using real money.

Most players do not have the luxury to spend money on in-game currencies. As a result, they are often on the lookout for alternative ways to get Free Fire items at no cost.

Redeem codes have emerged as one of the best ways to get Free Fire items for free. These codes are periodically released by the game's developers on their official social media handles.

This article provides players with a list of working Free Fire redeem codes along with the corresponding rewards.

Also read: Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Free Fire working redeem codes for today (19th April)

Redeem codes

Advertisement

RRF6WMKMDPJV

G3MKNDD24G9D

Rewards

Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town and Leather Pants (Male)

(Both the codes have the same reward)

It is essential to note that both the redeem codes will only work until April 22, 2021. After this date, players will not be able to use them. If a player tries to use them after the specified date, the following error message will be displayed:

“Failed to redeem. This redeem code is invalid or redeemed.”

Note: These redeem codes are only meant for players on the European server. Other players cannot use them to claim rewards. Instead, they will encounter an error message stating that the code is not valid in their region.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer vs M8N: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Advertisement

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players can click the link given below to head to Free Fire’s official reward redemption website.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, players must log in to the website using the platform they have linked their account to. The list of available methods are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem codes. To be able to do so, they must bind their account to any one of the platforms mentioned above.

Step 3: Players should enter the redeem code in the text field and press the ‘Confirm’ button to redeem it.

Step 4: Once the code has been redeemed successfully, the rewards will be sent to the player within 24 hours. They can be collected from the mail section. All currency-based rewards will be automatically added to the player's accounts.

Also read: Ajjubhai94 (Total Gaming) vs Colonel: Who has better free Fire stats in April 2021?