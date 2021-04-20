Free Fire working redeem codes for today (20th April): Full list of rewards revealed

Purchasing items in Free Fire is not always feasible for players because they first have to spend money to acquire diamonds, which are the in-game currency.

Redeem codes are one of the best ways for players to acquire in-game items for free. However, the only drawback is that these codes only work for a specific duration, and players have to be quick to collect the rewards.

This article provides players with a list of working redeem codes for April 20, 2021.

Free Fire working redeem codes for today (20th April)

Rewards of both the Free Fire redeem code

RRF6WMKMDPJV: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town and Leather Pants (Male)

G3MKNDD24G9D: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town and Leather Pants (Male)

Validity of the codes: Both redeem codes can be used by players to collect rewards until April 22, 2021. Once expired, players will no longer be able to use them. Players will face the following error if they try to use an expired code:

“Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above only work for the Europe server. Only players in the specified server can redeem rewards using the codes. Other players will encounter the following error if they try to use them:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to obtain rewards using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should head to the official Free Fire rewards redemption site. They can use the link below to do so.

Rewards redemption site: Click here

Players have to log in to the website using any one of Google, Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID.

Step 2: Next, they must log in to the website using the platform they have linked with their Free Fire account (Google, Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID.)

Players who have guest accounts will not be able to claim rewards using the redeem codes. If they want to do so, they should link their Free Fire account with any one of the above-mentioned platforms.

Step 3: Players should then enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button to complete the redemption.

All the rewards except currencies will be sent to the mail section.

Step 4: Once this is complete, players will receive their rewards within 24 hours. The rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section.

