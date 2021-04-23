Free Fire working redeem codes for today (23rd April): Full list of rewards revealed

Free Fire redeem codes are released by Garena on their official social media handles and live streams.

When claimed, these codes provide players with a variety of exclusive rewards, such as bundles, characters, emotes and cosmetic items.

Here is a list of working Free Fire redeem codes for April 23, 2021.

Free Fire working redeem codes for today (23rd April)

Players will receive the rewards within 24 hours of successful redemption

Redeem codes

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Rewards

FFWC Backpack, Kitty Pet, Bolt Parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card.

Note: Both of these redeem codes provide the same rewards. These codes can only be used by players on the EUROPE server. Players from other regions/servers will not be able to use these codes under any condition. If such players try to use them, the following error will be displayed, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to obtain rewards using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

It is essential to note that Free Fire redeem codes can only be claimed from the official rewards redemption site.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem codes. Therefore, they should consider binding their account with one of the available platforms.

Players can follow the steps provided below to claim Free Fire redeem codes.

Step 1: Players can use this link to head to Free Fire’s official reward redemption website.

Step 2: Next, they should log in with any of the preferred methods (Facebook, Google VK, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID).

Step 3: Players must then enter the code in the text field and tap on the confirm button to complete the redemption.

Step 4: After the redemption is complete, players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. Meanwhile, all currency-based rewards will be credited to the player’s account automatically.

All redeem codes have a validity period. Expired codes cannot be used to redeem rewards. If a player uses an expired code, they will encounter an error stating that the code is invalid or already redeemed. There is no way around this error, and all the player can do is wait for Garena to release new redeem codes.

