Free Fire working redeem codes for today (May 3rd): Full list of free rewards revealed

Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest ways for players to acquire in-game items at no cost.

A redeem code has 12 characters, including letters and numbers, and can only be claimed via Free Fire's official rewards redemption site.

The only downside to using redeem codes is that they have an expiration date, which means players must be quick to claim the rewards.

Here are the working Free Fire redeem codes for May 3rd, 2021.

Free Fire working redeem codes for today (May 3rd)

2x Chrono Box

KNRZ89SXFG9S: 2x Chrono Box (Europe server)

Unleash Inhibition backpack skin

FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead (Indonesia server)

Note: The server on which the redeem code will work has been specified beside the code. If players from other servers try to use one of the redeem codes, they will encounter an error message stating that the code cannot be used in their region.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes to obtain rewards

Players can follow the steps given below to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players can use this link to head to Free Fire's official rewards redemption site.

Log in via the available platforms

Step 2: They must then log in via the available platforms.

It is essential to note that players with guest accounts cannot use Free Fire redeem codes. They should, therefore, consider linking their Free Fire accounts to one of the following platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter.

Step 3: Next, players have to enter the redeem code in the text field and tap the confirm button.

Tap the OK button

Step 4: The items will be sent to the player's account within 24 hours of the redemption. They can be collected from the in-game mail section.

Once the redeem code has expired, the following error message will be displayed at the time of redemption:

"Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed."

This means that players cannot use the code any further.

