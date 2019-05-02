Free PS Plus games for May 2019 announced

Pratyay FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 02 May 2019, 10:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PS Plus for May

Sony has finally announced the two free games PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting for May 2019 and they will be available for download from May 7th. However, this month's offering is slightly disappointing when you compare it to what we got for April. In April we got the souls-like The Surge as well as the MMO Conan Exiles.

For May 2019, we're getting the original overcooked as well as What Remains Of Edith Finch. Let's take a more detailed look at the two games on offer.

Overcooked

Overcooked

Overcooked is one of the most fun co-op experiences released this generation and it can get pretty challenging as well. The game came out in 2016 and its sequel came out last year to rave reviews.

Here's what the PlayStation Store says about Overcooked:

Overcooked is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players. Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff. Sharpen your knives and dust off your chef’s whites, there isn’t mushroom for error and the steaks are high in these crazy kitchens!

Play solo or engage in classic, chaotic couch co-op for up to four players in both co-operative and competitive challenge modes. You’ll have to cook a range of different dishes and work together in order to become the most effective and ultimate team!

What Remains Of Edith Finch

What Remains Of Edith Finch

The second game on offer this month is the narrative-driven What Remains Of Edith Finch.The game game out in 2017 and feature around Edith Finch, last of her family line as she looks to uncover the secrets of her family's past following her mother's death.

Advertisement

Here's what the PlayStation Store has to say:

What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family.

ALSO READ: WWE 2K20 - 6 Superstars from 2K19 who will not be in the next game

ALSO READ: WWE 2K20 Roster - 6 Superstars who could feature for the first time

ALSO READ: WWE 2K20 - Potential release date

ALSO READ: 6 Superstars who should be the WWE 2K20 cover star