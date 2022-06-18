Freedom Sworn in Genshin Impact: Stats and best characters to use on

There are a few Sword users who appreciate Freedom Sworn's effect in Genshin Impact.

Finding the best character for it is as simple as Travelers looking at its stats and effects. Its attack goes up to 608, and its secondary stat is Elemental Mastery, which can go up to 198. Unfortunately, its effect is much lengthier to describe.

It basically boosts the user's DMG by 10~20% (based on Refinement Level). Not only that, but triggering Elemental Reactions gives the user a stack. When they have two stacks, all allies gain an ATK boost of 20~40% and a DMG boost of 16~32% for their Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks for 12 seconds (also based on Refinement Level).

Genshin Impact characters that can use Freedom Sworn

Looking at its stats and passive should make it clear that Freedom Sworn is a good weapon, but not something that is a must-have for most characters. 608 ATK and 10% Bonus DMG (at R1) are helpful for everybody. However, its Elemental Mastery substat and support-oriented effect won't be as valuable to most Sword users.

Basically, Kazuha is its best user by a large margin. Other Sword users have better options but can work fine with Freedom Sworn because they can easily trigger the buff:

Albedo

Anemo Traveler

Bennett

Geo Traveler

Jean

Just to reiterate, only Kazuha should use it as their main weapon. Even then, Kazuha does have a few good alternatives (like Jade Cutter if the player doesn't want to build Elemental Mastery). The other five listed units can use it well, although not to the point where Genshin Impact players should try to roll for Freedom Sworn.

Why Kazuha is its best user

There are several reasons why Kazuha stands above the rest when it comes to using this weapon in Genshin Impact. Here are some quick snippets as to why that's the case:

Elemental Mastery is excellent for him, considering his Passive and Constellations

The DMG boost is always useful

He can easily trigger Elemental Reactions with his Elemental Skill and Burst

Support Kazuha is already popular, so him buffing the team's DMG and ATK is excellent

Other Sword users don't benefit from the Elemental Mastery substat as much

Kazuha mains can still use Iron Sting if they fail to get this weapon, so it's not as if it's a must-have weapon to make him viable. However, Genshin Impact players will find that Freedom Sworn is Kazuha's best general weapon. It might seem niche to roll for a weapon that's best suited for a single character, but Kazuha has been at the top of the meta for a while now.

A good build should make it clear that this sword is among Kazuha's best options. It can deal a little bit more damage than an R5 Iron Sting at R1. Naturally, whales should aim for an R5 Freedom Sworn in Genshin Impact if they want to have the best possible Kazuha in Genshin Impact.

F2P players will find it valuable for him, but not to the point where they must roll for this weapon.

