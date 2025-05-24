Freja gets nerfed immediately after her debut in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Freja has recently made her debut in Overwatch 2 Stadium with the Season 16 mid-season update for the title on May 20, 2025, and three days later, parts of her kit have already been nerfed. According to the community, Freja was highly overpowered in Stadium, and that made the whole matchup extremely unfair for other players.

Ad

The developers have listened carefully to the community's feedback. Seeing the rampant abuse of power by this hero, they have decided to hotfix a nerf to the character. This article will explore the latest Freja nerf and whether players can expect any further changes to the hero. Read below to learn more.

Is Freja getting a major nerf in Overwatch 2 Stadium?

The latest nerfs made to Freja's kit are merely minor adjustments. As per the latest hotfix patch, the following changes have been made to her kit:

Ad

Trending

Reduced income from damage and healing by 25%.

The developers have commented that:

"Freja is a hero with a very high damage ceiling, which can feel especially powerful in Stadium when ahead. We're lowering her economy gain from damage to reduce the consistency and speed at which Freja can snowball in Stadium. We'll be making a more targeted set of changes next week, including looking at the crowd control effectiveness and uptime of the Bola build and improving some of her weaker options."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Freja build

Furthermore, one of her powers in the game mode, Lille Faelde, has been temporarily disabled, effective immediately.

As per Aaron Keller, the Game Director of Overwatch 2, Freja will be seeing some major changes in the upcoming week. The developers have taken cognizance of the fact that this Bounty Hunter is simply too powerful with her base kit as is, and needs quite a significant tune-up to help improve the competitive integrity of the Stadium game mode.

Ad

We expect a dedicated hotfix patch will be released in the upcoming week, and players can expect some significant changes to Freja's kit, or at least, the items and perks she can access in Overwatch 2 Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, how to unlock, and price

That's everything that you need to know about the Freja nerfs in Overwatch 2 Stadium. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.