From Game of the Year to getting shut down - why has Apex Legends Mobile become a failure?

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, the developers and publishers of Apex Legends Mobile, respectively, revealed yesterday that the Titanfall-based game would cease functioning and officially shut down on May 1st, 2023. Fans of the title did not take the news very well, and now, questions have been raised about why the game was being shut down and about the future of the popular title.

Apex Legends Mobile is an online multiplayer battle royale shooter that is playable on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. However, the game has now lost a major platform, and after 3 months, fans won't be able to play the mobile version on Android and iOS devices.

This is even though Apex Legends Mobile won an award for the "Best Overall Game" on Google Play Store in 2022. The PC and console editions had already established a powerful presence in the battle royale genre, and there were similar levels of expectations for the mobile edition to shine like its counterparts from other platforms.

The news of the game being shut down was also followed by another unfortunate news from EA again, where it was announced that the development of Battlefield Mobile was being ceased, which upset fans of the Battlefield series who've been looking forward to the mobile version's release.

Why Apex Legends Mobile became a failure?

Respawn Entertainment and EA took to Twitter to announce that they were sunsetting the game yesterday. According to their tweets, it was primarily because the developers could not maintain the high-quality gaming experience and content that the players deserved.

The development team came to an understanding that they could not maintain or improve the quality and quantity of content any further, which would have made it difficult for them to keep the game afloat and attract new players. The roadmap set by the developers also did not match their expectations and that of EA's, and thus, the final decision was made by both parties to shut down Apex Legends Mobile.

Respawn and EA hasn't made any further statements or given any more specific reasons why they sunset the game despite its strong launch and winning GOTY. However, it now appears that both companies are looking toward the future and shifting their focus toward other titles.

This news specifically does not bode well for fans who have spent a lot of real money on purchasing in-game collectibles from the in-app store, as EA confirmed in a blog post that players would not be getting any refunds on all purchases made as per the EA user agreement.

The post also mentioned that players can still spend their virtual currency (Syndicate Gold) to make in-game purchases until the game shuts down at 4:00 PM PDT on May 1st, 2023. However, purchases that require real money will not be allowed from hereon, and players will only be able to download and play Apex Legends Mobile until the sunset date.

