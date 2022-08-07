From Henry Cavill to Snoop Dogg, 5 celebrities who are gamers at heart

Gamers come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes they come in the form of mega celebrities. Yes, even big-name stars enjoy playing video games when they are not in the middle of shooting a movie or touring across the country for a music event.

Celebrity gamers have become increasingly common in the last couple of years as gaming is now viewed as a fun pastime instead of a time-consuming futile activity. Many well-known celebrity stars have talked about their love of video games. They have even released videos of themselves indulging in the habit, which has appeased their fans extensively.

While numerous celebrity stars identify as gamers, this article will list just a handful to give readers an idea that gaming is a hobby for people from all parts of life and not just for ones with an idle mind. So let's take a look at five celebrities who are gamers at heart.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 celebrity stars who identify as gamers

1) Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill (Image via USA Today)

It was a surprise to many when Superman himself revealed himself to be a gamer by uploading a video of himself building a gaming PC in 2020 amidst the pandemic lockdown. Henry Cavill taking his time to build his high-end gaming setup meticulously was not a treat anyone wanted, but it sure was something many needed during a bleak time in history.

However, news about Cavill being an enthusiastic gamer came early, around when he was cast as Superman for Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. He revealed that he had nearly missed the director’s call as he was busy playing World of Warcraft and was in the middle of “an important part of a particular dungeon.”

He has also recounted his love of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as well as the original books the game was inspired from. His passion and knowledge of the franchise helped him secure the role of Geralt in the Netflix series adaptation, titled The Witcher.

Most recently, the British actor put up an Instagram post recounting a typical gamer problem of having to replace some outdated hardware with new ones, which in this case was his AIO cooler for his GPU.

2) BTS

BTS (Image via Billboard Magazine)

BTS is composed of seven members, so this entry includes 11 celebrity gamers. However, since they are all part of the hit K-pop sensation, they’re being clubbed together into one entry. Nearly all the members of this South Korean boy band are into some form of gaming or the other, with many of them participating together in competitive games.

Games like Overwatch, League of Legends, and PUBG: Battlegrounds are some of the competitive titles that the Bangtan Boys like to get into. Members like V, Jin, Suga, and Jungkook are avid gamers who enjoy getting into matches together. They’ve even hosted the League of Legends Champions team, T1, on their reality show Run BTS.

Aside from competitive games, team member Jin also indulged a lot of his time with Maple Story, an MMORPG. On the other hand, the leader of the boy group, RM, likes to play strategy games like Starcraft.

3) Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson (Image via Bustle)

Who doesn’t like Nintendo Games? Rosario Dawson seemingly loves them, as the Mandalorian star has reportedly listed many games she enjoys playing. This shouldn’t be surprising as she is quite a well-known pop-culture nerd who is very interested in Star Wars, comic books, and even provided her voice for several video game projects.

Dawson has openly displayed her love for games like Pokemon, revealing her inner child-like enthusiasm, which she seems to have retained till adulthood. When she isn’t hunting down Pokemon, she also enjoys playing Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda games.

In terms of video game appearances, this celebrity gamer has played many roles in games like the Dishonored series, Lego Dimensions, and Dying Light 2 Stay Human. She is set to reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano in her own series, Star Wars: Ahsoka, which will be coming to Disney+ next year.

4) Jaimee Lee Curtis

Jaime Lee Curtis (Image via Getty Images)

Jaimee Lee Curtis is a popular name in American cinema and has been in major roles in many popular movies such as Freaky Friday, Knives Out, and most recently, Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, not many would have guessed that she is a dedicated World of Warcraft fan.

Indeed, Curtis has been known to do video game cosplay in full attire on many occasions. One such event happened to be her daughter’s wedding, which she herself officiated while dressed as Jaina Proudmore from World of Warcraft. Talk about dedication to one’s hobby.

Curtis was not a gamer as a child, however, she only discovered this practice when her teenage son introduced her to Street Fighter. Since then, she has shown her love for gaming and even esports many times over. Curtis also attended EVO in 2015 in disguise as Vega from Street Fighter.

5) Snoop Dog

Snoop Dogg (Image via Rolling Stone Magazine)

American rapper Snoop Dogg is a famous persona in the entertainment industry, seeing his rise to fame in 1992. The hip-hop artist has had his fair share of fans and admirers, which expanded significantly when he started streaming games like Madden NFL 21, Call of Duty Warzone, etc., on Twitch.

On one occasion, the rapper displayed his love for the Spyro The Dragon series upon the release of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. This was done in the form of a life-sized Spyro delivering a copy of the new game to Snoop Dogg, who was a big fan. The rapper-gamer received the Spyro drone’s delivery with some excitement, which only increased when the drone spewed fire like a real dragon.

Most recently, the rapper joined the ranks of the popular esports and entertainment organization known as FaZe Clan. It already hosts several celebrity stars as content creators, including LeBron James Jr., Lil Yachty, and Offset.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you play any of the games which these celebs take an interest in? Yeah a few Not even one 0 votes so far