From the Bible to bathwater: The reason why Belle Delphine can successfully sell almost anything

Since bursting onto the scene back in 2015 as an Instagram model, Mary-Belle “Belle Delphine” Kirner has become one of the highest-earning female celebrities.

Over the years, Belle Delphine has had stints in different fields. This includes modeling, content creation on YouTube, selling online merchandise, and creating adult content.

While her net worth has been estimated to be around $500,000 as of January 2021, she ends up earning around $2 million every month.

Belle Delphine's high earnings can be attributed to her excellent marketing abilities and a tendency to be trending on social media platforms like Twitter.

Belle Delphine makes $1.2 million a month. https://t.co/wb1ho6e5N2 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 20, 2020

The various reasons behind Belle Delphine’s continuous success

Belle Delphine still follows the uncanny “elf e-girl” aesthetic. She initially gained popularity as an erotic figure. Soon thereafter, she began to be recognized as one of the many female internet celebrities who had quite a few “simp” fans.

Even during her initial years, Belle Delphine showed a good sense of catering to her target audience. She did this by regularly engaging with her fans and by tapping into the “adult-anime” genre.

Her routine features in pop culture news and being embroiled in several controversies helped her case. Over time, she became a master of outrage marketing.

In January 2019, Belle Delphine was accused of stealing photos of other sex workers and passing them off as her own. A month later, she posted a video dancing to a song about suicide while holding a gun.

Advertisement

Such incidents drew the ire of Twitter users but also contributed massively to the growth of her brand. By June 2019, Belle Delphine had temporary stints on various adult websites.

The content creator has also seen a huge rise in popularity on Instagram. By July 2019, her account was being followed by around 4.5 million followers.

Image via Belle Delphine, Twitter

She has always seemed comfortable courting controversy. While the internet's intense scrutiny would fluster many content creators, Belle Delphine was prepared and used the attention to grow her brand image.

She was banned from Instagram in July 2019 for violating community guidelines. Her YouTube and TikTok accounts have also been suspended in the past.

Advertisement

hey @TeamYouTube why was my youtube account terminated with no warning/no strikes for 'sexual content' when you allow and promote songs like 'W.A.P'?

seems a lil sus https://t.co/qzn7R7CzSi — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) November 23, 2020

However, Belle Delphine has continued to post controversial content on Twitter, leading to constant growth.

i'm reading mean tweets about me all the time... but little does everybody know, degrading is on of my biggest kinks... so keep turning me on twitter 😊 — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) December 20, 2020

It literally screams pedo-baiting — ₳฿ł (@n0str0mo_) January 12, 2021

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's “Impaulsive” podcast, Belle Delphine revealed that she earns around $1.2 million a month from just one of the adult platforms on which she is active.

Over time, she has altered her marketing approach and now caters to a much larger market through branded merchandise that she sells online.

Advertisement

A self-proclaimed "simp for Jesus,” Belle Delphine sells a range of products online. Among them is a copy of the Bible. Some of her other products include adult posters and bathwater. In addition, Belle Delphine has expanded to gaming as well.

She has collaborated with Ghost Army and released various gaming products, including a combo pack with several extra items.

YouTuber “TheAsherShow” compared the gaming combo with the one offered by Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg. He concluded that Belle Delphine employed clever marketing techniques.

Despite having little-to-no experience as a gamer, Belle Delphine sells various gaming-related products. She has managed to preserve the initial erotic identity expertly, as seen via her recent tweets and Instagram posts.

Additionally, Belle Delphine has continued to publish controversial posts on Twitter that have resulted in regular trends related to her. This has allowed her to tap into multiple markets at the same time, leading to hefty overall earnings.

Advertisement

This is extremely disturbing on multiple levels. — sceneries ✨ (@skinsceneries) January 13, 2021

I think she has already been kicked out of every single outlet but she’d fans are so deranged that they keep following her wherever she goes — Mexican Power (@mexican_power) January 13, 2021

Today, Belle Delphine is much more than an Instagram model. She has become one of the richest and most recognizable female internet personalities of recent years. This impeccable rise to fame has cemented her place in the pop culture books as a modern-day icon of sorts.