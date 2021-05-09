From Kim Jong Un to Mad Scientist: Disguised Toast tries on new hair styles with OfflineTV members

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang recently allowed other members of OfflineTV to style his hair.

Fellow personalities and members of Offline TV Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng, Michael Reeves and Lily “LilyPichu” Ki all got turns to style Disguised Toast’s hair. The streamer started off by styling his own hair and then invited Yvonnie to try out two hair-styles.

Yvonnie eventually ended up trying out a pony-tail, which led to a series of hilarious hair-styles that Disguised Toast reluctantly went along with. The two were joined by Michael Reeves and LilyPichu, who both tried out their own hair-styles for Disguised Toast.

Disguised Toast allows Offline TV members to style his hair

The video was posted on the “OTV POG” YouTube channel on 8th May, 2021. As can be seen in the clip, Disguised Toast styled his own hair initially. However, both him and Yvonnie were not too fond of what Disguised Toast had managed and burst into laughter.

Image via OTV, YouTube

This led to Yvonnie styling Toast’s hair. Initially, the streamer decided to put two pink flower-shaped ribbons along with another blue ribbon in Disguised Toast’s hair. She appeared to be happy about the hair-style and pointed out the ribbons to the audience. However, Disguised Toast seemed distressed.

Image via OTV, YouTube

Yvonnie had only just gottenstarted and tried out another hairstyle. This time, she put a large red hair-band on Toast’s hair, which was followed by a “pony-tail” hairstyle that also featured a pink ribbon, as can be seen below.

Image via OTV, YouTUbe

Image via OTV, YouTUbe

Yvonnie then decided to pat down Disguised Toast's hair, which made him think that he resembled Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un. This was followed by an elaborate mohawk that required quite a bit of hair-gel to maintain.

Image via OTV, YouTube

Both Michael and LilyPichu joined the two internet personalities. By this time, Disguised Toast had given his friends a free hand with his hair:

“You can do whatever you want. You can do whatever you want (with the hair).”

Image via OTV, YouTUbe

However, the streamer seemed to immediately regret what he told his friends, as LilyPichu ended up putting a bunch of butterfly clips on his hair, as can be seen above. LilyPichu then decided to give Disguised Toast the “Elvis Presley” hairstyle.

Image via OTV, YouTUbe

This was followed by another “mad-scientist” hairstyle, after which LilyPichu and Michael Reeves took over the hairstyling. Reeves gave him the following hair-cut.

Image via OTV, YouTUbe

This was followed by a blow-drying session, after which Yvonnie and Reeves both concluded that the hairstyle was the “best one that they had done until then.” However, LilyPichu ended up bursting into laughter multiple times when she saw Disguised Toast’s hairstyle.

Image via OTV, YouTUbe

Additionally, Disguised Toast refused when he was asked if he was happy with the haircut.

The streamer eventually picked up all off the hair products that he had brought and left, looking visibly dejected.