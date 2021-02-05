From boyfriend to ethnicity, here are the most googled questions about Pokimane

Pokimane is a popular Twitch streamer who has captivated many fans across the world. But the frequent questions about her on Google show that many users are concerned about a few key topics.

There is no doubt that Pokimane is controversial streamer. She had her issues with Twitch rules and drama with other gamers. She has also tried to lose the tag of 'Twitch thot' and wants to be taken seriously as a gamer.

Pokimane does not dress provocatively. She doesn't allow sexual comments about her on stream. She actively tries to prove that females can be just like men. To some viewers, she is a hero and a role model.

However, if one googles Pokimane, they will find the similar types of questions. Three of the top ten searches pertain to her romantic interests and current relationship.

The second most searched question is her age. A third is "Who is Pokimane." It would seem that these questions aren't the same that users ask about male streamers. This is notably something faced by women in the community.

For example, PewDiePie's most googled questions are: Who is PewDiePie, What is a PewDiePie, PewDiePie's net worth, etc. While Valkyrae, another female streamer, invokes questions like: "How old is Valkyrae, how tall is Valkyrae, is Valkyrae single?"

The differences are clear and undeniable.

Pokimane does not like being thought of as just a female streamer.

Pokimane is a streamer who cares about her brand. She tries to stream with her face in the camera and makes a good faith effort to curate a wholesome relationship with her fanbase.

She is always pushing a narrative that women should be as individual humans with the same potential as men. She believes that they should be acknowledged for their contribution to their profession. This attitude brings her many adulations and relentless scrutiny.

