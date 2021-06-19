"From a third world country you're": Pokimane makes streamer immediately regret his comment after revealing she is from Africa

Recently, during an Offline TV YouTube video, Michael Reeves mistakenly made fun of Imane “Pokimane” Anys’ birthplace.

The two OTV members were playing a game along with fellow streamer Lily “LilyPichu” Ki. The aim apparently was to roast each other, as Pokimane initially called LilyPichu “bird bone marrow.”

The Offline TV members have a long-running joke that was allegedly started by Michael Reeves. LilyPichu is said to have “bird bones,” as Reeves thought that she looked quite “fragile.” After Pokimane’s comment, LilyPichu said something about Reeves’ Filipino descendancy.

Finally, it was Michael’s turn to say something about Pokimane. He ended up commenting that “she was from a third-world country,” and was referring to Canada.

However, Pokimane revealed that she was born in Africa. Reeves looked embarrassed as the two female streamers burst into laughter.

Michael Reeves mistakenly makes fun of Pokimane’s nationality during OTV video

Pokimane spent most of her childhood and completed a major part of her education in Canada. However, the streamer was born in Morocco, something Michael Reeves appeared to have forgotten. Regardless, the two, along with LilyPichu, were saying some mean things to each other during this OTV video.

Pokimane made fun of LilyPichu’s apparently “bird-like bones,” and called her “bird bone marrow.” Most birds have fragile bones filled with air instead of bone marrow, as LilyPichu immediately commented that she does not like this. She went on to talk about Reeves’s Filipino descendancy. The streamer was born to an American father and a Hawaiian mother in Maui, Hawaii.

When it was Reeves’ turn, he turned to Pokimane to make fun of her Canadian roots. Reeves made the following comment:

“From a third world country you are!”

However, Pokimane instantaneously responded and told Michael Reeves that he had effectively made fun of Africa.

“I was born in Africa. I don’t know if you know that!”

Reeves was immediately aware of the potentially controversial comment, and repeatedly said that he “meant Canada.” Both Pokimane and LilyPichu burst into laughter. The clip has since made its way to the official Offline TV YouTube channel, where it has been liked more than 13k times and had almost 400k views at the time of writing this article.

Image via Offline TV, YouTube

As the comments suggest, most YouTube viewers also thought that the incident was hilarious. It must also be noted that Michael Reeves and LilyPichu are currently dating.

