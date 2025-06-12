The Frosted Cipher Machine solution in the Lies of P Overture DLC takes a few extra steps to unlock, and it starts at the end of the Archon Fleet Shipwrecks area. You’ll get this Cipher after beating a specific enemy and opening a safe, and then you must follow a very specific path to solve it.
Here’s everything you need to do to obtain the Frosted Cipher Machine solution in Lies of P Overture DLC.
Locating the Frosted Cipher Machine in Lies of P Overture DLC
The Frosted Cipher Machine is inside a silver safe you unlock after defeating the elite enemy at the end of the Archon Fleet Shipwrecks area. This is part of the main quest, so you won’t miss it. Once you pick it up and go back to the Tracker at Eventide Hotel, he’ll tell you that he can’t decode this one unless you bring him clothing from someone suspicious.
He hints that those clothes might have a hidden pocket or secret information.
Defeat the Leader of the Bastards
Now you need to take down the Lumacchio, Leader of the Bastards. Once he’s gone, you’ll unlock the next step to progress the Cipher.
Go back to the Tracker
Return to the Tracker again with the Frosted Cipher Machine. He still can’t finish decoding it yet, but gives you the required hint: you now need another item tied to the Cipher’s secret. Before heading to the next area, buy the Giant’s Amulet from the merchant near the Archon Fleet Shipwrecks Stargazer. You’ll need this equipped to reveal the hidden section tied to the Cipher.
Head to the Krat Lighthouse and find the secret shaft
Travel to the Krat Lighthouse Stargazer. Go downstairs, and while wearing the Giant’s Amulet, a hidden shaft will appear. Go inside it, and you’ll find an item called the Lighthouse Keeper’s Journal. This is the final piece you need.
Give the Journal to the Tracker
Take the Lighthouse Keeper’s Journal back to the Tracker at Eventide Hotel. Once you hand it over, he finishes decoding the Frosted Cipher Machine and gives you your reward — the Famed Detective Coat and Hat.
