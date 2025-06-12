Location of the Old Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P

The Old Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P is a special item you’ll come across in the Barren Swamp area. Unlike other Vessels you find in hidden places, this one is handed to you by an NPC who doesn’t know what to do with it. Once decoded, it leads to a short side path with useful loot, but you’ll want to be careful not to fall for the trap that comes with it.

Here’s everything you need to know to find and solve the Old Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P.

Locating the Old Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P

Interact with Rookie Explorer Hugo (Image via NEOWIZ / YouTube@Esoterickk)

Head to the Barren Swamp Bridge Stargazer. Instead of moving forward through the swamp, turn around and check near the locked gate behind you. There, you’ll find an NPC named Rookie Explorer Hugo.

Speak with him once, and then again using the “Talk” option. Choose the “About the discovered treasure” dialogue option, and Hugo will give you the Old Cryptic Vessel. He doesn’t know what it means — that’s for you to figure out.

How to decode the Old Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P

Take the Vessel back to Hotel Krat and speak with Venigni. He’ll decode it like he does with the other Vessels, and you’ll receive the Old Cryptic Vessel Decryption.

Venigni in Lies of P (Image via NEOWIZ / YouTube@Esoterickk)

The decryption text gives you a clue:

“Order: An old shack in the Tomb Slums in Malum District. Look for the bleak tree and laundry line, then enter the shack next to them.”

Solving the Old Cryptic Vessel

Head to the Path of the Pilgrim Stargazer. Look to your left and head into the building with the elevator. Use it to ride down — this shortcut should already be unlocked. Once you're at the bottom, move up the slope ahead. You’ll soon see the glow of a bonfire and a man standing nearby. Speak to him, and he’ll give you the Robbers' Shack Key.

Make sure you watch your step when opening that chest (Image via NEOWIZ / YouTube@Esoterickk)

Use the key on the nearby shack just behind you. Inside is a chest — but don’t run in directly. There’s a trap. The floor under the chest will collapse if you walk straight to it.

To avoid this, jump to the right side of the room and open the chest from there. If you fall, you can still make your way back (after dealing with over three enemies), but it’s better to avoid the fall.

Rewards for solving the Old Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P

Opening the chest gives you:

Legion Caliber

Life Amulet +1

That’s the full solution. It’s a short side activity, but worth doing for the upgrade materials and amulet.

