Cookie Run: Kingdom - Guide for Anniversary Cake Event

Cookie Run: Kingdom's second-anniversary celebrations are not over, with the Anniversary Cake event being live the next week. The event features a PvE battle, where players face off against the Anniversary Party Cake and other Cake Hound Bosses to try to deal as much damage as possible.

There is no upper limit to the amount of DMG that can be dealt with. The more, the better, as there are some stellar rewards on offer for Cookie Run: Kingdom players who can score high.

Why you need to focus on the Anniversary Cake Event in Cookie Run: Kingdom

As mentioned earlier, players must battle one of three Cake Hound Bosses, all of whom act as damage sponges, and attempt to deal as much damage as possible. This is collated on the DMG leaderboard for every season, and at the end of every season, your place on that board will determine your rewards.

Each season lasts seven days, with rewards being credited for reaching certain milestones during the season as well. All progress will be wiped out at the end of the season, and all players will have to start from scratch next week.

There are two kinds of even specific upgrades that Cookie Run: Kingdom players can make here, those being permanent and temporary. A permanent set of three can be assembled and upgraded (until Lv. 10) using cake pieces, while players will have to spend a few coins to roll for temporary upgrades.

Each roll will assign three random temporary upgrades, with the first roll costing 500 coins and the cost increasing by 250 coins for every subsequent roll, with a maximum of 5000 coins per roll.

While no upgrades will boost the effectiveness of every Cookie Run: Kingdom team across the board, players should try to roll the temporary upgrades until they get the 20x stack ATK SPD buff and the CRIT DMG buff (pairs with CRIT% boost).

Cookie Run: Kingdom teams for this Boss fight must be very DMG heavy and focus more on consistently dealing DMG than survivability. Hence, players should ideally create a new team for this event, as their World Exploration and Arena teams are likely to have healers/supports that won't be able to provide significant value here.

Players who have Squid Ink and Rye Cookie's Magic Candy unlocked and upgraded to a minimum Lv. 10 should look into creating a team with those in the rear with two heavy DPSs in the middle and someone like Milky Way at the front.

Cookie Run: Kingdom's second anniversary has brought a wide range of free rewards and events for players. Players are advised to take advantage of this and all other events and codes that are currently live, as the rich rewards on offer will significantly help them stockpile important resources and expedite their progress.

