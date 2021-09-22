Full list of Talent & Ascension materials for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Kokomi's release date is 21 September 2021, meaning that several Genshin Impact players are wondering about her Talent and Ascension materials.

Fortunately, several older leaks still line up with the current live version of Genshin Impact 2.1. Everything that Kokomi needs to ascend fully in-game is already available for players to access right now.

Genshin Impact guide: Full list of Kokomi's Talent & Ascension materials

Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user (Image via miHoYo)

This article will cover Kokomi's Ascension Materials first. It will then reveal how Genshin Impact players can obtain these items. Afterwards, it will go over her Talent Ascension Materials and how to acquire them.

Kokomi's Ascension Materials

Kokomi's ascension materials have been leaked for a while (Image via miHoYo)

The following is a table of all of Kokomi's Ascension Materials:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 1

Sango Pearl x 3

Spectral Husk x 3 20,000 2 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 3

Dew of Repudiation x 2

Sango Pearl x 10

Spectral Husk x 15

40,000 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 6

Dew of Repudiation x 4

Sango Pearl x 20

Spectral Heart x 12 60,000 4 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 3

Dew of Repudiation x 8

Sango Pearl x 30

Spectral Heart x 18 80,000 5 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 6

Dew of Repudiation x 12

Sango Pearl x 45

Spectral Nucleus x 12 100,000 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x 6

Dew of Repudiation x 20

Sango Pearl x 60

Spectral Nucleus x 24 120,000

Genshin Impact players can obtain the Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Varunada Lazurite Fragment, Varunada Lazurite Chunk, and Varunada Lazurite Gemstone items from:

Oceanid

Stormterror

Hydro Hypostasis

Childe Weekly Boss

Alchemy

Finding Sango Peals

Kokomi needs 168 Sango Pearls to reach her maximum Ascension level in Genshin Impact. Players can use the interactive map above to see that Sango Pearls only spawn on Watatsumi Island.

The bulk of the Sango Pearl spawns are near the center of the island. There are some available underground in Suigetsu Pool, as well. Genshin Impact players can simply pick up the items to collect them.

Finding Dews of Repudiation

A Level 30+ Hydro Hypostasis can drop the Dew of Repudiation that Kokomi needs to ascend in Genshin Impact. One can find the Hydro Hypostasis near Suigetsu Pool on the northeastern side of the island.

Finding Spectral Husks/Hearts/Nuclei

Specters can be found on Watatsumi and Seirai Island in Genshin Impact. They drop the following items that Kokomi needs:

Spectral Husk (Lv. 1+)

Spectral Heart (Lv. 40+)

Spectral Nucleous (Lv. 60+)

Kokomi's Talent Ascension Materials

Kokomi's Talent Ascension Materials have also been leaked for a while now (Image via miHoYo)

The following is a table of all of Kokomi's Talent Ascension materials:

Level # Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Transience x 3

Spectral Husk x 6

12,500 3 Guide to Transience x 2

Spectral Heart x 3 17,500 4 Guide to Transience x 4

Spectral Heart x 4 25,000 5 Guide to Transience x 6

Spectral Heart x 6 30,000 6 Guide to Transience x 9

Spectral Heart x 9 37,500 7 Philosophies of Transience x 4

Spectral Nucleus x 4

Hellfire Butterfly x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Transience x 6

Spectral Nucleus x 6

Hellfire Butterfly x 1 260,000 9 Philosophies of Transience x 12

Spectral Nucleus x 9

Hellfire Butterfly x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Transience x 16

Spectral Nucleus x 12

Hellfire Butterfly x 2

Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

The Teachings of Transience, Guide to Transience, and Philosophies of Transience items come from the Violet Court. Players can obtain these items on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Any other day will yield a different Talent Ascension Material.

This article covered the spectral items in the previous section. Genshin Impact players can still farm these items for both her regular Ascension and her Talent Ascension.

Finding Hellfire Butterfly

The La Signora boss fight drops the Hellfire Butterfly item (Image via miHoYo)

The Level 70+ variants of Narukami Island: Tenshukaku can drop the Hellfire Butterfly that Kokomi needs. This trounce domain includes the La Signora weekly boss. Genshin Impact players must complete Archon Quest Chapter 2, Act 3 (Omniscience Over Mortals) to access this area.

They can also convert La Signora's other drops into the Hellfire Butterfly. Players need a Dream Solvent along with either a Molten Moment or an Ashen Heart to acquire a Hellfire Butterfly by this method.

