5 funniest custom character creations in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is an RPG created and published by Larian Studios and inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop RPG system. The game delivers a role-playing gaming experience, encompassing both single-player and cooperative multiplayer components. It also includes the option to decide between playing as a customized character or an Origin character, the latter possessing predetermined attributes like appearance, background, race, and class.

This choice significantly impacts gameplay, particularly because Origin characters can potentially join your party in Act I, at the start of the game. However, there is a unique case with The Dark Urge, an Origin Character, as you have the freedom to customize their appearance, race, and class.

Due to the importance of the role-playing aspect in the game, it is crucial to make your character as unique as possible, and some opt to make theirs funny just for the sake of it. Here are five funny custom characters you can make in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Clown and 4 other funny custom characters in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Voldemort-like Githyanki

Baldur's Gate 3 - Githyanki (Image via Larian Studios)

A bald Githyanki with a pale skin color wouldn’t look exactly like Voldemort but it’s similar enough to elicit reactions from people that can see your character. It would be even funnier if you really stuck to the bit and even choose the Wizard class while investing in the Intelligence stat.

Similarly, you can also customize your character to look like other fictional characters that might have relevance to yourself or your group of friends, making it relatable while also funny at the same time.

2) Clown

Baldur's Gate 3 - Clown (Image via Larian Studios)

Even in the real world, aesthetics matter a lot when it comes to choosing your tattoos and the shade of makeup that you use. However, with the options available in the game, it is possible to make the character’s skin as white as possible while putting red eye makeup on them, making them look just like a clown. Although the option for a red circular nose is not available, choosing clown-like hair in the shade of red is still available.

3) Big burly Half-Orc with a shrill voice

Baldur's Gate 3 - Half Orc (Image via Larian Studios)

With the evolving world, Larian Studios also included "Non-binary/Other" identities, and it would be quite interesting to break gender norms by making your character as scary as you can while changing their voice to the timidest one available.

This would be particularly effective on Half-Orcs with a feminine voice. Adding body art that would make the character look like they just got back from war would add to the scare factor while maximizing the shock that you can get from people who hear your character's voice.

4) Human that looks like someone you know

Baldur's Gate 3 - Human Variant (Image via Larian Studios)

As they tried to be inclusive with ethnicity in this race, and with the multitudes of options that are available in Baldur's Gate 3, it is entirely possible to create a character that looks like a friend that you want to troll in-game.

This would be particularly funny if you just went up on a multiplayer game with them and shock them with your character’s features that look exactly like them.

5) Random character

Baldur's Gate 3 - Random Character (Image via Larian Studios)

The randomize option offers a button that gives you a completely random character with a random race, class, background, and appearance. Since there are a lot of options for appearance, the usual results from here do not look aesthetic at all and sometimes even look wonky, as if they were made by a child.

This is also particularly useful for indecisive people who would get stuck in the character creation phase, especially with the large number of options available.

Making your character have a specific aesthetic and appearance is certainly possible in Baldur’s Gate 3, considering their wide range of customization options. However, it still takes creativity and some thinking to create the character that you want while also taking into account how others would feel when they see your character.