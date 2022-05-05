"I prefer when he yells, man: Fuslie shares thoughts about Disguised Toast being nice to her

Leslie "Fuslie" shared her thoughts on stream about when Jeremy "Disguised Toast" acts friendly with her.

She was experiencing technical difficulties with her Among Us download. That was when Toast put on his best technical support representative act, being unusually calm and nice when he spoke.

Leslie played along with the joke as he walked her through how to fix the issue. Afterward, she said that she liked how he usually acts better.

"I prefer when he yells, man."

Fuslie shares thoughts on Disguised Toast being nice

Leslie and Toast were trying to play Among Us on stream when the former had technical difficulties. This prompted Jeremy to act as a technical support representative, walking her through the steps to resolve the issue.

He used a very calm and friendly sounding tone of voice:

"Now I know you guys are having technical problems. I just want you guys to know that's ok."

She responded by saying that his words were reassuring. Toast continued the act as they got into the issue Leslie was having with her files.

"So, what's the problem?"

Fuslie was having trouble switching regions in Among Us and started tweaking the game's local files. Toast walked her through what changes she needed to make step by step, eventually resolving the issue.

Leslie played along with the act, asking questions each step of the way while trying to hold back her laughter. Both she and the chat seemed nervous, likely uncomfortable with Toast acting unusually. Normally, he would shout when frustrated.

For a brief moment, the mask seemed to be slipping off. When Jeremy gave Leslie a line of text to copy and paste into one of the files, she appeared to jump ahead of herself and paste the text before Toast said to. He sternly told her to stop.

"Stop... stop."

They solved the problem, and Toast went back to normal, but the moment left an impression on Fuslie and her viewers.

Fans react to Disguised Toast's nice act

Viewers in the Twitch chat reacted nervously to Toast acting unusually lovely. Many seemed to be bracing themselves for him to suddenly snap back to normal.

Viewers of the clip on YouTube expressed the same feeling.

While it may have been a bit unnerving for long-time viewers of Disguised Toast, he eventually dropped the act without incident.

