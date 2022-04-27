"She's got a shot": Fuslie shares a clip of her impressive Valorant gameplay that prompted praise from Tarik

Leslie "Fuslie" posted an interesting clip on Twitter. The video showed her executing an impressive play on Valorant. She and some other OfflineTV streamers were in a game against former CS:GO pro Tarik and Sentinels player TenZ.

leslie @fuslie i have officially peaked i have officially peaked https://t.co/p10TpihovO

The clip was taken from Tarik's stream. After dying, he spectated TenZ who took out Valkyrae before being killed by Fu. He praised her gameplay after the round.

"She's got a shot!"

Fuslie kills TenZ in Valorant, gets praised by Tarik

Fu was joined by her friends Scarra, Valkyrae, Miyoung and Sydeon in a 2 versus 5 match against pro players Tarik and TenZ. On the third round, the pro duo took out Scarra and Sydeon before Fu killed Tarik with a single headshot on the Vandal.

With only TenZ left to take on the remaining three, he killed Valkyrae before Fu peaked the corner to kill him and win the round. This caught TenZ by surprise, as he jumped out of his seat a little bit after dying.

"Oh my god, that jump scared me!"

Tarik complimented her aim after the round and said that she had played well against him throughout the match.

"Fuslie has my number, I know. She does."

She posted the play on Twitter, proud of the play she pulled off against the two professionals. She implied that this may be the best play she'll ever make in her Valorant career.

"I have officially peaked."

Perhaps she'll get another opportunity to play against Tarik and other pro players in a custom game again. The games that they've played so far have made for some interesting content.

Fans react to Fuslie's Valorant play

Tarik responded to the clip that Fu posted, complimenting her aim and gameplay on Reyna once again.

tarik @tarik @fuslie Ahaha nice shots, you’re the next Reyna in town @fuslie Ahaha nice shots, you’re the next Reyna in town

Many fans said that the streamer, who is signed with 100 Thieves, should be considered for a spot on the organization's Pro Valorant team.

The official 100 Thieves Twitter account got in on the action, joking that Fu could be called up to the big leagues as a sub.

Many fans expressed how impressed they were that she pulled off that kind of play against two pros.

Arabella (Taylor's version) @arabellaxam @fuslie Leslie killed a CSGO major winner and the MVP of the first VCT Masters :O sheeeeeeeeeesh @fuslie Leslie killed a CSGO major winner and the MVP of the first VCT Masters :O sheeeeeeeeeesh

cj | hwasun's girlfriend @yongs_smile @fuslie i think, knowing that you're playing against pro and that no one would question it if you mess up makes you play so carefree and confident @fuslie i think, knowing that you're playing against pro and that no one would question it if you mess up makes you play so carefree and confident

Fu may not play as much Valorant as some of her friends and she may not be as highly ranked either, but she proved her mettle against Tarik and TenZ. The streamer can definitely stand up even against the best players.

