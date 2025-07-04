G2 Esports vs FlyQuest in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The first elimination match of the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage features G2 Esports vs FlyQuest on July 4, 2025. The winner of this Europe vs North America best-of-five clash will proceed to the next stage to face off against the loser between T1 and Bilibili Gaming. Meanwhile, the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

Here are more details regarding G2 Esports and FlyQuest's recent performances ahead of their MSI Bracket Stage showdown on July 4, 2025.

G2 Esports vs FlyQuest in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Which side will win in the battle between the West?

While the South Korean and Chinese teams are far ahead in terms of displaying strong prowess in LoL esports international events, fans always enjoy watching a battle between Western teams. Furthermore, the North American squad FlyQuest is facing Europe's G2 on the Fourth of July (USA Independence Day) in an elimination series.

G2 Esports entered this year's MSI as the LEC second seed, qualified for the Bracket Stage, and then lost its first match against Gen.G (1-3). While the scoreline was somewhat expected, G2 still performed commendably in several instances during the series.

However, the Botlane duo of Hans Sama and Labrov must step up extraordinarily well to go toe-to-toe against FlyQuest's talented Botlane. Notably, G2 Midlaner Caps is making a big impression in this event, and he is expected to outperform his opponent, Quad, in the Midlane matchup.

Meanwhile, FlyQuest also lost its first series 1-3, which was against the Chinese first seed, Anyone's Legend. The team played remarkably in the first game, with excellent performances from Jungler Inspired and ADC Massu.

Unfortunately, FlyQuest struggled in the subsequent games, got outclassed in every lane, and also lacked in the team fighting aspect. The Toplaner Bwipo's unorthodox picks, such as Mordekaiser, Cho'Gath, and Shen, didn't work properly.

Nonetheless, both G2 and FlyQuest have clutch players, and if someone steps up, they can easily dominate the series. Overall, it should be an interesting Western clash for fans.

Prediction: FlyQuest 3 - 2 G2

G2 Esports vs FlyQuest: Head-to-head

These two teams have previously faced off in the LoL Esports World Cup 2024, where G2 won the series 2-1.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes (MSI 2025 patch)

Previous results

G2 lost its previous series 1-3 against Gen.G in the MSI 2025 Bracket Stage.

On the other hand, FlyQuest also lost 1-3 against Anyone's Legend in the same stage.

Rosters

G2

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : SkewMond

: SkewMond Mid : Caps (MSI Winner 2019)

: Caps (MSI Winner 2019) ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Labrov

FlyQuest

Top : Bwipo

: Bwipo Jungle : Inspired

: Inspired Mid : Quad

: Quad ADC : Massu

: Massu Support: Busio

How to watch G2 Esports vs FlyQuest in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Here are the starting times of the G2 Esports vs FlyQuest series:

PT : July 4, 2025, at 12 pm

: July 4, 2025, at 12 pm CET : July 4, 2025, at 9 pm

: July 4, 2025, at 9 pm IST : July 5, 2025, at 12:30 am

: July 5, 2025, at 12:30 am Beijing CST : July 5, 2025, at 3 am

: July 5, 2025, at 3 am KST: July 5, 2025, at 4 am

To watch the G2 Esports vs FlyQuest match in MSI 2025 live, visit the following websites:

