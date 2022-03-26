G2 Esports vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second playoff match at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split is set to be between G2 Esports and Fnatic.

This is a match that will be recorded in the history books. These are two of the most iconic teams in League of Legends, and there is no doubt that the match will be a classic. Fans across the world will be waiting to witness who wins it, as this match is not just about progressing to the next stage.

LEC @LEC good morning to everyone who is excited for FNC vs G2 today good morning to everyone who is excited for FNC vs G2 today

This is an encounter about bragging rights, and it is also a clash between two of the best teams that Europe has ever seen.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

G2 Esports had a pretty good season despite going through a massive overhaul of their roster. Jankos and Brokeblade have been the standout performers for G2 Esports throughout the regular split.

Caps had a slow start, but he eventually regained his form. Apart from that, their rookie botlane of Targamas and Flakked managed to prove their doubters wrong and showcased that they can nail down even the best that LEC has to offer.

Fnatic, on the other hand, have been in a class of their own. While they did suffer a few embarrassing defeats as well, their botlane of Hylissang and Upset has shown that they are one of the best in not just the LEC, but in the world.

Wunder seems to have gained his form back after joining Fnatic and Humanoid has been stellar so far. In truth, their only weakness has been Razork, who has been a bit inconsistent in the jungle department.

As for predictions, it is going to be tough as past form and results do not matter much in such a high-profile match as this one. However, overall Fnatic is a bit more consistent than G2 Esports and should be grabbing victory in this best-of-five.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and G2 Esports have met each other a total of 35 times in the LEC so far. Amongst those, G2 managed to grab 20 victories, while Fnatic managed to grab 15 in total.

Previous results

Previously, G2 Esports faced Rogue on the final day of the regular split and lost the match.

Fnatic, on the other hand, faced EXCEL and managed to grab a comfortable victory.

League of Legends LEC 2022 rosters

G2 Esports

Sergen "Broken Blade" Çelik

Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Rasmus "caPs" Winther

Victor "Flakked" Lirola

Raphaël "Targamas" Crabbé

Fnatic

Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen

Iván “Razork” Martin Díaz

Marek “Humanoid” Brázda

Elias “Upset” Lipp

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs Fnatic will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC, as well as Riot Games, on March 26, 2022 at 9.00 am PDT.

