G2 Esports vs. KOI League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

KOI stands in the path of G2 Esports on the second day of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage. Victory in the opening matches carries significance, freeing them from the looming threat of elimination and propelling the winner to the Winner's Match. Triumph in this face-off will lead to a confrontation against the victor of the Team Heretics and Team BDS showdown.

G2 and KOI find themselves in favorable positions on the Championship Points leaderboard. However, G2 has already secured its spot in the LEC Season Finals by winning the LEC Winter Split. In contrast, at the very least, KOI still needs to secure a spot in the Playoffs.

In the upcoming League of Legends LEC 2023 showdown, G2 and KOI are gearing up for a collision. Let's dive into crucial elements and important statistics.

Preview of G2 Esports vs. KOI at League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer

Prediction

G2, after a less-than-stellar start to the spring, has emerged with great force, nearly achieving an undefeated Regular Season. Their only setback was at the hands of the MAD Lions, a fellow European powerhouse. It can confidently be said that G2 is one of the most formidable Western teams.

Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik is currently the key strength of G2. His ability to dominate the toplane matchups is impressive, and his mid-to-late game rotations are flawless.

The star midlaner, Rasmus "Caps" Winther, had an underwhelming Regular Season for his typical performance. If given the opportunity, he can completely dominate a series with his macro capabilities.

G2 League of Legends

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split was a challenging Regular Season for KOI. Although they squeezed into the qualifiers, they ultimately fell short against the dominating teams.

Their Korean jungler, Kim "Malrang" Geun-seong, must step up his ganking power for the mid-jungle to outplay G2. Emil "Larssen" Larsson was a key factor in their wins, and it will be interesting to see if KOI's mid-jungle can match G2's performance.

With the unpredictable possibilities of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split, anything can happen, so it's hard to say who will win, but G2 should likely come out on top with a 2-0 victory in the end.

Head-to-Head

G2 Esports and KOI played against each other six times. The former won four times, while the latter prevailed twice.

Previous result

G2 Esports defeated Team Heretics in their previous match in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Regular Season.

KOI won against Astralis to qualify for the Group Stage.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Roster

G2 Esports

Top: BrokenBlade

Jungle: Yike

Mid: Caps

Bottom: Hans Sama

Support: Mikyx

KOI

Top: Szygenda

Jungle: Malrang

Mid: Larssen

Bottom: Comp

Support: Advienne

Livestream details

The G2 Esports vs. KOI matchup in the LEC 2023 Summer will air live on July 16 at 12:00 pm PT/ July 17 at 12:30 am IST on the LEC's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

