G2 Esports vs RNG League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Rumble Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The fourth match on the first day of the Rumble Stage at the League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 is set to be between G2 Esports and Royal Never Give Up (RNG).

This is definitely not an easy day for G2 Esports. Right after facing T1, they now have to take on RNG on the same day.

Irrespective of whether the first game ends with a win or a loss for G2 Esports, this match will be extremely important. If G2 wins against both T1 and RNG, then they will have a massive boost in the MSI 2022.

Royal Never Give Up @RNG ROYAL ARE READY TO RUMBLE



Check out our schedule for the Rumble Stage below! *Time = EST*



#RNGWIN ROYAL ARE READY TO RUMBLECheck out our schedule for the Rumble Stage below! *Time = EST* 🚨ROYAL ARE READY TO RUMBLE🚨Check out our schedule for the Rumble Stage below! *Time = EST*#RNGWIN https://t.co/xZHrW5L2Ps

Preview of G2 Esports vs RNG at League of Legends MSI 2022 Rumble Stage

Predictions

G2 Esports's run at the League of Legends MSI 2022 has been quite good so far. There have been a few hiccups, but in the end, a win is a win. Despite having a relatively new team, G2 Esports has managed to maintain a 20-0 undefeated scoreline, which is an achievement in and of itself.

However, if the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split playoffs are not taken into consideration, then the teams that they have faced at MSI 2022 have not been much of a challenge. Both Evil Geniuses and ORDER have been cakewalks so far, and the real challenge will only begin in the Rumble Stage.

Despite this, there's no denying that caPs has been a monster in the midlane and a standout performer for G2 Esports so far. Regardless of the opponent, his moves and overall performance have been top-notch.

RNG also had a breeze of a tournament up until now, despite a few technical issues. The Chinese champions started the group stages strong, with three easy wins.

However, those games got discarded as there was a ping discrepancy because RNG was playing remotely on account of travel restrictions. As a result, the team had to replay all three matches. Despite this, RNG won all the games once again and finished the group stages undefeated.

As for predictions, this is indeed a hard one as both G2 Esports and RNG love playing for mid-game prio with a weak early game. However, the early stages of the former team are stronger than that of the latter, which means that G2 Esports should be able to secure the win.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and RNG have faced each other a total of five times in the past. The former has two victories, and the latter has three.

Previous results

G2 Esports had previously faced ORDER at League of Legends MSI 2022 and managed to secure a comfortable victory.

RNG faced Red Canids at the League of Legends MSI 2022 and also recorded an easy win.

MSI 2022 rosters

G2 Esports

Top - BrokenBlade

Jungle - Jankos

Mid - caPs

Bottom - Flakked

Support - Targamas

RNG

Top - Bin

Jungle - Wei

Mid - Xiaohu

Bottom - GALA

Support - Ming

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs RNG will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and the lol esports website at 4.00 am PT/4.30 pm IST/12.00 pm BST on May 20, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will grab the win between RNG and G2 Esports? G2 RNG 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish