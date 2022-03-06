G2 Esports vs Rogue League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split: Head-to-Head, livestream details and more

The final match on the final day of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split regular season is set to be between G2 Esports and Rogue.

This match has a lot at stake as it could be a game that might determine the first team in the league. Being first during the regular season has an immense impact as the team who does that will get to choose their play-off opponent for the first round.

Hence, both of these teams will be trying their hardest to claim the top spot.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Rogue at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

Rogue were the undisputed team until the first half of the LEC 2022 Spring Split. However, during the second half of the Spring Split, they ended up losing a few matches and the charisma that the team had slowly faded away.

Despite that, the team managed to maintain their top spot on account of the previous results that they had.

G2 Esports on the other hand, have been inconsistent throughout the split. However, their performances gradually improved after every week. They did make silly mistakes, but overall, the team has proven to be be a strong contender for the LEC.

As for predictions, G2 Esports are currently in a much stronger position and should be able to grab this win.

Head-to-Head

Rogue and G2 Esports have played against each other a total of 16 times in the past. Amongst those, G2 Esports managed to gather a total of 13 wins, while Rogue gathered only 3.

Livestream details

Rogue vs G2 Esports will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC and Riot Games at 1 PM PST on March 6, 2022.

Previous Results

Rogue previously played against Team BDS and ended up winning that game quite comfortably.

G2 Esports played against Team Vitality and managed to grab a stomping victory.

LEC 2022 Rosters

G2 Esports

Sergen "Brokenblade" Celik

Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Victor "Flakked" Lirola

Raphael "Targamas" Crabbe

Rogue

Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Kim "Malrang" Geun-seong

Emil "Larssen" Larrson

Markos "Comp" Stamkopoulos

Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan