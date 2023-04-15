The second match of the Group Stage during the lower bracket playoff run at League of Legends LEC 2023 is a clash between G2 Esports and SK Gaming. This is a do-or-die game as the defeated team will be eliminated from the tournament while the winner progresses forward.

Many would argue that the matchup favors G2 Esports, but the team is currently in rough shape after getting demolished by KOI and getting pushed to the lower bracket. SK Gaming, despite losing to Team BDS in the upper bracket, is doing comparatively better and is currently the favorite.

Preview of G2 Esports vs SK Gaming at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

G2 Esports had a good start to League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split and finished fourth in the regular season. The team looked strong in terms of both individual performance as well as teamplay. As a result, when G2 Esports was pitched against KOI, many expected the former to steamroll the competition and progress to the next round.

Unfortunately, the match did not pan out that way. G2 Esports ended up getting demolished by KOI and dropped to the lower bracket. While the loss may not be a big deal in itself, G2 Esports is currently struggling to come up with a unique strategy. The team had one particular plan in place, and they faltered when their opponents figured it out.

SK Gaming, on the other hand, had a pretty average start to the Spring Split. Everyone had expected the team to shine after their brilliant performance in the Winter Split, but SK Gaming could not replicate those performances. That said, the team is extremely resilient. They are good at playing through the botlane, which is something that may give them the upper hand against G2 Esports.

Thus, SK Gaming seems to have the advantage today despite G2 being the star team. The latter looked shaky against KOI. If they do not implement a new and improved strategy today, SK Gaming will run away with it.

Head-to-head

SK Gaming and G2 Esports have clashed against each other a total of 18 times in the past, with the former grabbing 5 victories and the latter grabbing 13.

Previous results

G2 Esports faced KOI in the Group Stage of League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split and suffered a humiliating defeat. SK Gaming played against Team BDS and also ended up with a tough loss.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split rosters

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Yike

Caps

Hans Sama

Mikyx

SK Gaming

Irrelevant

Markoon

Sertuss

Exakick

Doss

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs SK Gaming will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on April 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM PT/ 11:30 PM IST.

