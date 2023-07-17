G2 Esports vs. Team BDS League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As the first round of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split's Group Stage comes to a close, G2 Esports is ready to take on Team BDS in the Group A Winner's Match. Importantly, the winner of this matchup will qualify for the Upper Bracket Final in the Playoffs. Therefore, the stakes are pretty high, as both teams will be looking to get that advantage and potentially achieve more Championship Points.

The winner of this split will directly qualify for the LEC 2023 Season Finals. However, G2 has already managed to do that after their Winter Split victory along with the MAD Lions. Meanwhile, BDS is in third place at the table in terms of Championship Points. Therefore, they have a pretty good chance of qualifying if they advance to the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split's Playoff Stage.

Preview of G2 Esports vs. Team BDS at League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer

Prediction

After a dominant Regular Season in this split, G2 continued their prowess on the Group Stage too. Unlike the Regular Season, the European tournament is being played on League of Legends Patch 13.13 instead of 13.12. Therefore, the meta has now changed, and importantly, Ivern and Rell are now unbanned as well.

G2's jungler, Martin "Yike", picked Rell in the first game and was pretty impactful as the rotations and ganking were on point. Furthermore, their ADC, Steven "Hans Sama", surprised everyone after picking Kalista in both games. His early-to-mid-laning phases were phenomenal and gradually took over the entire series.

The last time G2 faced BDS was exactly one month ago in the LEC 2023 Regular Season. The stars of G2 shone impeccably, and they completely outplayed their opponent. It'd be interesting to see if they can continue their dominance and proceed to the Playoffs.

Alternatively, BDS had a rough Regular season despite finishing in second place on the Spring Split. Their matchup against Team Heretics in the Group Stage was quite anticipated, as fans would get an understanding of their current form.

The series started badly for BDS, as they lost the first game pretty convincingly. Jankos and Co. completely outplayed them. However, Team BDS made a surprising comeback and decimated the Heretics in the next two 26-minute games.

On paper, G2 is currently the stronger squad, and they are in great form to defeat BDS. The series is expected to go 2-0 in favor of the former. However, the unpredictable nature of the LEC teams can come into play.

Head-to-Head

G2 and BDS had previously faced each other eight times. The former came out on top seven times, while the latter only managed to grab one victory.

Previous result

G2 Esports defeated KOI 2-0 in their previous matchup in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage.

Alternatively, Team BDS won 2-1 against Team Heretics on the same stage.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Roster

G2 Esports

Top: BrokenBlade

Jungle: Yike

Mid: Caps

Bottom: Hans Sama

Support: Mikyx

Team BDS

Top: Adam

Jungle: Sheo

Mid: NUCLEARINT

Bottom: Crownshot

Support: Labrov

Livestream details

The G2 Esports vs. Team BDS matchup in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer will be broadcast live on July 17 at 9:00 am PT/9:30 pm IST on the LEC's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

