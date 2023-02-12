G2 Esports vs Team BDS League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Group Stage: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

G2 Esports and Team BDS will square off in the fourth League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Group Stage match. With the commencement of the group stages, fans can finally enjoy the best-of-three LEC games since the European league predominantly has a best-of-one-game format throughout the regular season.

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Group Stage is heating up, with G2 Esports finally hoping to maintain their European domination. However, Team BDS is trying to catch G2 Esports off guard and throw everyone off because they are the clear underdogs with nothing to lose.

With this game being a best of three, both teams will have plenty of opportunities to develop unique tactics and compete for the title of League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split winner.

This game should certainly be entertaining, with G2 Esports being led by their star player, Caps and Team BDS being led by Crownie.

Preview of G2 Esports vs. Team BDS at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

This game has the potential to go either way. On paper, G2 Esports is the odds-on favorite to win this match. Yike, their rookie jungler, has certainly lived up to expectations, having had a promising debut thus far. His overall performances have been impressive, especially considering he is replacing Europe's best jungler, Jankos.

G2 Esports' bottom lane has surprisingly been one of the better performers, with Hans Sama putting in some excellent performances with their support player Mikyx, who has perhaps been the best support in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split.

Caps comfortably retain his title as one of the best midlaners, as he has consistently performed so far. With strongside laners such as BrokenBlade and Hans Sama, Caps can certainly rejoice in playing more of a supportive midlane role, if needed, in some niche cases.

BrokenBlade has undoubtedly come close to meeting expectations, despite being the roster's weakest link. This isn't because he isn't a fantastic player. But the rest of the roster is so talented that they are undoubtedly in the top 2/3 in their respective positions.

However, fans should certainly not count Team BDS out in any regard. They are arguably the biggest overachievers in League of Legends LEC 2023, as they weren't expected to perform this well. Their toplaner Adam and the botlane duo of Crownie and Labrov are the star performers on this roster.

The game is likely to be quite competitive. With significant momentum on both sides, each side may win this fight. While G2 Esports is expected to be the overwhelming favorite in this situation, with the games being best-of-three, Team BDS has a good chance of pulling an upset against them.

If G2 Esports can pull ahead early in the game, Team BDS should have little to no chance since G2 Esports is unquestionably the most dominant western team regarding aggressive early-game playstyle. But their vulnerability has easily been their ability to play from behind.

Considering this roaster was immensely dominant in scrims before the start of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, it is understandable why this roster struggles to win when playing from behind, as they quite literally don't have much experience in doing so, with them being ahead in most cases.

As far as predictions are concerned, G2 Esports can be comfortable winners if they manage to get ahead early in the game. But if that doesn't end up being the case, the odds are certainly favored towards Team BDS.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Team BDS have faced each other once in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, where the former managed to defeat the latter in a thrilling match.

Previous results

Both teams previously played their last game in Week 3 of the LEC 2023 Winter Split of the Regular Season. G2 Esports faced MAD Lions, where they suffered a disappointing defeat. However, Team BDS faced Team Heretics, as they managed to win, owing to a scaling team comp and sheer luck.

LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

G2 Esports

BrokenBlade (TOP)

Yike (JGL)

Caps (MID)

Hans Sama (ADC)

Mikyx (SUPP)

Team BDS

Adam (TOP)

Sheo (JGL)

nuc (MID)

Crownie (ADC)

Labrov (SUPP)

Livestream details

The highly anticipated match between G2 Esports and Team BDS can be watched live on the official Twitch channel of the League of Legends LEC on February 13, 2023, at 8:00 pm CET/11:00 am PST/12:30 am IST.

Poll : 0 votes