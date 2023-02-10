Heretics vs Team Vitality League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Group Stage: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match of the Group Stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to be a clash between Heretics and Team Vitality. An important aspect of this Group Stage match is that it will be a best-of-three game, the very first of its kind in the history of the LEC.

This means that the dynamics of the game will be quite different from the standard best-of-one games. In other words, factors such as adaptability and flexibility will play a major role alongside individual skills and teamwork.

Winning the first game won't mean as much, as the losing team will have the chance to tweak its strategy and come back stronger in the second game. Hence, maintaining a strong mental fortitude and maintaining high levels of concentration will be crucial to grab a victory in this format.

Preview of Heretics vs Team Vitality at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

So far, Heretics have had a decent start in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, showcasing a few good performances and a few average ones. Jankos and Evi have been the star players for Heretics, clearly displaying all of the valuable experience and knowledge that they've gathered over the years.

Unfortunately, Heretics' botlane has been extremely inconsistent in recent times. Although Jackspektra is extremely talented, the main problem is that he lacks the mental fortitude to perform at the LEC level. In the LEC, if a player makes a minor mistake, especially against better teams, they're generally punished quite heavily for it.

Finally, midlaner Ruby is yet another reliable talent and has been a key player for Heretics in their last few games.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, has been one of the best teams in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split so far. The signings for this team have been on point, with Bo and Photon not only hitting the ground running, but quickly establishing themselves as two of the best players in the LEC.

Perkz finally seems to have returned to his old form and is widely regarded as one of the best midlaners at the event. Like Heretics, the weak link for Team Vitality has to be its botlane, Neon and Kaiser. With Neon delivering average performances recently, this team's botlane generally ends up losing the lane.

Fortunately, the sheer amount of space that Perkz and Bo create usually ends up negating any deficit that builds up during the botlane's laning phase. Hence, it's safe to say that Team Vitality is in really good form at the moment.

When it comes to predictions, this match will most probably be difficult for Heretics, with Team Vitality fairly likely to grab a comfortable victory.

Head-to-head

Team Vitality and Heretics have faced each other only once in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split regular season, where the former grabbed an easy victory.

Previous results

Previously, Team Vitality played against EXCEL in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and emerged victorious.

Heretics, on the other hand, played against Team BDS and suffered an embarrassing defeat.

LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

Team Vitality

Photon

Bo

Perkz

Neon

Kaiser

Heretics

Evi

Jankos

Ruby

Jackspektra

Mersa

Livestream details

The upcoming match-up between Heretics and Team Vitality will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on February 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm CET/9:00 am PST/10:30 pm IST.

