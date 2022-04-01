G2 Esports vs Team Vitality League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match of the second week of the playoff stages at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split is set to be between G2 Esports and Team Vitality.

This is a match that is going to have a lot at stake as the elimination rounds are officially here. At this stage, it does not matter how these teams have performed throughout the season, as this match will decide their fate with regards to the tournament.

LEC @LEC



We asked our Pros to name every World Champion in our newest



Full episode: Who actually won Worlds?We asked our Pros to name every World Champion in our newest #LEC Pop Quiz!Full episode: youtu.be/TBFXrTBjMuk Who actually won Worlds? 🏆We asked our Pros to name every World Champion in our newest #LEC Pop Quiz!📺 Full episode: youtu.be/TBFXrTBjMuk https://t.co/qkgLFU0LuA

The winner will live to see another day, while the loser will have to leave the League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split. While Perkz vs Caps might be a feature of this match, both teams need to realize that a collective effort will be required to secure a win.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Team Vitality at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

G2 Esports did not begin League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split as a favorite.

After the failure of its superteam back in 2021, G2 Esports decided to move back to its roots. The team shuffled its roster quite a bit, with Caps and Jankos being the only remaining players.

The botlane for the team was completely revamped, with faith being put in the hands of rookies Targamas and Flakked. Obviously, the toplane was a much more anticipated exchange as Wunder was replaced by Brokeblade.

This brand new G2 Esports roster did perform better than expected. The team was able to put up a decent performance during the regular split and reached the playoff stages quite smoothly.

While the team did end up getting demolished by Fnatic during the first week of the playoffs, it is safe to say that G2 Esports has partly achieved what it set out to do. Nobody expected this team with two rookies to pick up the LEC title.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, has a lot to answer for. The team is filled with superstars from top to bottom and has absolutely failed to meet all expectations.

The introduction of Perkz and Alphari to Team Vitality made everyone feel that this team was destined for the stars. In reality, however, the team was almost on the brink of elimination from the regular season of the LEC.

It is obviously never too late to turn things around, but it does not seem like that is going to happen during the spring split.

As for predictions, this is a tough one as neither team is looking good at the moment. Both teams can be defined by a series of individual mistakes, followed by a few moments of brilliance that somehow secure games.

Even though G2 Esports has been more consistent, Team Vitality's players are more experienced on big stages and should win this game with a 3-2 scoreline.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Team Vitality have clashed a total of 25 times in the past in the LEC. G2 Esports has 17 victories and Team Vitality has six in total.

The remaining two games between the teams ended in a draw.

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs Team Vitality will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC and Riot Games on April 1, 2022 at 9:00 am PDT.

Previous results

G2 Esports previously faced Fnatic during the first week of the playoffs at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split and lost the match 3-1.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, faced EXCEL and managed to grab a 3-2 victory.

LEC 2022 rosters

G2 Esports

Sergen "Brokenblade" Çelik

Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Rasmus "caPs" Winther

Victor "Flakked" Lirola

Raphaël "Targamas" Crabbé

Team Vitality @TeamVitality



The documentary of our LEC Spring Season is available! The hard way or the HighwayThe documentary of our LEC Spring Season is available! The hard way or the Highway The documentary of our LEC Spring Season is available! 🎥 https://t.co/VDDx1GZpNv

Team Vitality

Barney "Alphari" Morris

Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek

Luka "Perkz" Perković

Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság

Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

Edited by Siddharth Satish