G2 Esports vs Team Vitality League of Legends LEC Spring Split Week 2: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match on the second day of Week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split will be settled between G2 Esports and Team Vitality.

This will no doubt be one of the most star-studded matches of the LEC. On one hand, we have Perkz, regarded by many as the greatest Western player of all time, and on the other, Caps, considered the greatest Western midlaner of all time.

Caps and Perkz were teammates at G2 Esports around two years back and won several trophies. Now, they will go up against each other to decide, once and for all, who is the best among the two Western gods.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Team Vitality at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

G2 Esports began their LEC 2022 journey by winning their first two games during Week 1 and losing the final one. They managed to hold onto their form on the first day of the second week as well.

However, none of their games were very clean. This new team, with two rookie players, looks promising but there is a lot left to be done. Further affecting their performance was the fact that the players, as well as their manager, were suffering from COVID-19.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, imploded from the first week itself. The "superteam" lost all their Week 1 matches in disastrous fashion. However, on the first day of the second week, they managed to recover slightly from their Week 1 form.

Despite winning their first game in Week 2, their first-week gremlins remained at large. If they faced a team other than Team BDS, they would have had a much harder time closing it, as the communication error is quite apparent.

As for predictions, it's a tough one to answer. Team Vitality is having massive communication issues, but G2 Esports are making individual mistakes that often cost them teamfights and leads.

However, Team Vitality has much more experienced players compared to G2 Esports and should be able to grab a win in this match.

Head-to-head

Team Vitality and G2 Esports have been competing for a long time now. They first faced each other in 2016, when the LEC was known as League of Legends EU LCS.

Both teams have faced each other a total of 23 times, of which G2 Esports managed to grab a total of 15 victories. Team Vitality has won only six times, with the rest ending in a draw.

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs Team Vitality will be telecast live on the official channels of League of Legends LEC and Riot Games on January 22, 2022.

Previous Results

Previously, G2 Esports faced SK Gaming on the first day of Week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split, with the former winning that match quite comfortably.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, faced Team BDS on the very same day at the LEC 2022 Spring Split. Team Vitality crushed Team BDS and closed down the match quite easily.

LEC 2022 rosters

G2 Esports

Sergen "Brokenblade" Celik

Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Victor "Flakked" Lirola

Raphael "Targamas" Crabbe

Team Vitality

Barney "Alphari" Morris

Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic

Matyas "Carzzy" Orsag

Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

