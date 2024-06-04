"G2. Why break something that clearly works?" - CS2 Community discusses future roster move of Stewie2k

Stewie2k recently made headlines after winning IEM Dallas 2024 as a stand-in player with G2 Esports. In HooXi's absence, the NA professional showcased some jaw-dropping frags and clutches during the tournament. Now, the CS2 community, especially the players from the NA scene are brimming with excitement as Stewie2k made a dream comeback in the Counter-Strike LAN scene.

As the curtain has finally closed on IEM Dallas 2024, the community has been divided into two sections: one agrees that after helping G2 win their first CS2 trophy, Stewie must return to the pro scene, while the other counters that he didn’t do much and isn’t ready to return to the LAN scene.

In such a subreddit post about Stewie2k’s future move, one fan commented:

"G2. Why break something that clearly works?"

Trending

Comment byu/AcceleratedLondon from discussion incs2 Expand Post

The user believes the roster is picture-perfect for G2 Esports. Hence, Stewie shouldn’t look for any other team.

Another fan, hforum, explained how G2 can sign him as their primary entry role. On the other hand, HooXi can fulfill the role of a lurker, suitable for an IGL. They added:

"If I was G2 and actually considering this, I agree it would be best move. Let hooxi lurk / play more freely on offense, which is pretty good position to play as an IGL. Stewie takes over the entry / b**ch utility role. That would let hooxi do more thinking and have better mid round awareness."

machinistery disagreed and said Stewie has to practice a lot more to be eligible to play in the pro scene. Moreover, they expressed the NA professional might be more suitable for Liquid than G2.

A fan explaining how Stewie2k will be more suitable in Liquid than G2 (Image via Reddit)

jx2002 addressed Stewie2k’s role and explained how minimal his contribution was toward G2. They also expressed that he barely made any difference to the roster. Meanwhile, his teammates NiKo and m0NESY made the actual difference. They said:

"From what I can tell, Stew was just along for the ride. He made a few good plays, but there is no way you can watch the playoff matches and say "Stewie really made the difference there" because he only did maybe twice and even then it was the rock stars of the team coming in behind to do the rest of the work."

They went on to say:

"Stewie got crazy lucky to sit in on this team. Think of it like the little cousin who wants to help push the car when it ran out of gas--he's not really giving it a lot of momentum, the adults are doing that. And we all know who the adults are here. Like, at this point G2 could put a ham sandwich in place of Stewie and it would do better than most high level face it players."

Among the stream of negative comments, one fan appreciated Stewie2k’s work and explained how as a stand-in player with a short time of practice, he pulled off a better performance than Nexa.

Comment byu/AcceleratedLondon from discussion incs2 Expand Post

One of the fans claimed that judging from Stewie2k’s interviews before and after IEM Dallas 2024, he may not plan on returning to the CS2 esports scene.

One fan doubting the return of Stew in the pro scene (Image via Reddit)

Is Stewie2k planning on returning to the pro scene?

Considering Stewie2k's recent performance in IEM Dallas 2024, he is likely to make a comeback in the professional scene. However, as mentioned, Stewie hasn't hinted at his return in recent Interviews. Despite being only a stand-in in the G2 squad, he showcased some exceptional plays during the tournament. However, the community isn't satisfied and says he needs more practice.

Following the release of CS2, the "Smoke Criminal" has been streaming his games on Twitch for a long time. Hence, some netizens speculate Stewie might return to his streaming career.

To know more news and guides regarding Valve's 5v5 tactical shooter, follow Sportskeeda's official CS2 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback