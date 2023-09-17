Galactic Adventures event in Monopoly Go: All rewards, how to win, and more

Galactic Adventures is a new event in Monopoly Go that went live in the game on September 17, 2023. After celebrating Scottie, Mr. Monopoly’s trusted dog friend, with two consecutive events this past week, the game is back with its unique two-day events and many rewards for gamers. You will need to land on some specific tiles to collect points. Collect rewards by gathering the requisite points to complete each milestone.

The Galactic Adventures event in Monopoly Go will continue until September 19, 2023. This article will help you with everything you need to know to capitalize on this opportunity and gather as many rewards as possible.

Galactic Adventures event in Monopoly Go

This two-day-long event requires players to land on the Tax and Utility tiles to gather points. There are 42 milestones in it, and completing each by collecting the required number of points will help you earn some awesome in-game rewards. Here is the complete list of all the prizes offered by Monopoly Go during this Galactic Adventures event.

Prize list for the event (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is worth noting that a new season, which also brought an ongoing season-long sticker collection event, is underway in the game. You can also earn awesome rewards by collecting all the stickers from different albums. The sticker packs in the “Rewards” section can help you complete your collection faster.

Collect stickers, trade the extra ones with your friends, and get new stickers from them to complete these albums sooner and get more amazing prizes.

How to win the Galactic Adventures event in Monopoly Go?

Follow tips to win more in this new event (Image via Scopely)

Winning the Galactic Adventures event in Monopoly Go depends on how many milestones you can complete before its scheduled conclusion. Landing on the Tax tiles will grant you three points each time. However, if you are rolling with a roll multiplier like x10, you can earn 30 points at once.

On the other hand, landing on the Utility tiles will grant you two points each time. However, you can earn more points with a roll multiplier.

Using roll multipliers becomes a high-risk, high-gain gamble since it is impossible to tell which roll will land on the desired tiles, and using it each time will deduct the same number of dice rolls. Since dice are among the scarcest assets, try to utilize the free dice rolls you get from the game. Try to save up more dice rolls for these events to increase your chances of winning more.