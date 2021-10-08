Galatasary vs. Beyond Gaming - League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

After 3 days of Play-In matches, two teams are left to battle it out on 8 October 2021 in a last ditch effort to make it to the League of Legends Worlds Group stage. Galatasary Esports and Beyond Gaming will participate in a win-or-go-home best of 5 series to decide who stays alive in the Play-In stage.

The winner of this series will progress to face Hanwha Life Esports from group A, a team neither have faced yet in this tournament.

This series will be the second time these two teams will compete against each other, so lessons need to be learned and strategies need to be adjusted.

Since this is a best of 5 series, GS and BYG will have ample opportunities to make changes as they move from game to game.

Galatasary vs Beyond Gaming in League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

Galatasary finished 2-2 in the first round of the Play-In while Beyond Gaming finished 1-3 and had to beat the Unicorns of Love, who pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the League of Legends Worlds tournament so far.

While Galatasary start off in a strong position at 2-0, they are on a two-game losing streak. Despite this, one can't help but predict GS will win this match and move on to challenge HLE.

BYG could put up a fight, but they rely too heavily on one player to carry them to victory. Doggo can only do so much as a League of Legends ADC, especially when GS is a coordinated team with good synergy.

In their head-to-head match earlier in the tournament, GS swept BYG behind Alive and Crazy while simultaneously ensuring that Doggo didn't snowball out of control.

As long as they keep their carries rolling and play their objectives prudently, they should be able to consistently have top side priority. This should be the case with Crazy on highly mobile champions like Jayce and Kennen.

This League of Legends series takes place on 7 October 2021 at 7.00am Eastern Standard Time to kick off the second round.

Here's a look at the predicted lineups for both League of Legends teams, but expect some sort of substitution if the series goes onto game 4 and 5:

BYG

Top - Wu "Liang" Liang-Te

Jungle - Huang "HuSha" Zi-Wei

Mids - Huang "Husky" Chin-Cheng or Chien "Maoan" Mao-An

ADC - Chiu "Doggo" Tzu-Chuan

Support - Chu Wu "Kino" Hsin-Jung

GS

Top - Kim "Crazy" Jae-hee

Jungle - Berk "Mojito" Kocaman

Mid - Onur Can "Bolulu" Demirol

ADC - Noh "Alive" Jin-wook

Support - Onur "Zergsting" Ünalan

