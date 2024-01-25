Gallagher VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other voice actors revealed

Honkai Star Rail has finally announced Gallagher as a playable character. He will be released in the version 2.1 update and is confirmed to be a 4-star unit following the Path of Abundance, meaning he will be a healer support. Furthermore, Gallagher is a Fire-type character, making him the first Abundance unit with this Element. HoYoverse has also officially revealed all his voice actors in the game, featuring a few very experienced artists in the industry.
This article will cover Gallagher's voice actors in all four official dubs in Honkai Star Rail and also feature some of their previous works.
English voice actor for Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail
Eric Braa is the voice actor for Gallagher in the official English dub of the game. He is a well-known artist and has worked on many popular projects, including:
- Draven, Jax, and Velkoz in League of Legends
- Sombron in Fire Emblem: Engage
- RTTS Narrator in The MLB Show
- Allegro in Lost Ark
- Danny and Randy in The Walking Dead (Video Game)
- Muhammad in Assassin's Creed: Mirage
- Mick Thomson Chaac in Smite
Japanese voice actor for Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail
Mikami Satoshi is the Japanese voice actor for Bloodhound Family's security officer, Gallagher. He is a prominent name in the industry and has worked with several popular games and anime. Some of his major roles include:
- Tezcatlipoca in Fate/Grand Order
- Tsuchimikado Yasuhiro in Fate/Samurai Remnant
- Klaus Midgar in The Eminence in Shadow
- Ishigami Byakuya in Dr. Stone
- Theo in Gangsta
- Konno Akira in Samurai Flamenco
- Fanzell Kruger in Black Clover
Korean voice actor for Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail
Park Sang-hoon is a young South Korean actor who has worked on dozens of movies, TV dramas, and web series. He is also the official KR voice of Gallagher in the role-playing gacha. Some of his previous roles are:
- Prince Shinseong in Whispers of the Dawn
- Eun-seong in A Korean Odyssey
- Young Jang Gi-seo in Untouchable
- Kang Hyun-woo in Queenmaker
- Lee Jun-ho in Remarriage & Desires
- Young Jeong Jin-soo in Hellbound
Chinese voice actor for Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail
Ma Yufei is Gallagher's Chinese voice actor in the game. Here are some of his previous Chinese animation roles:
- Brother Liang in Romance of Dragons and Snakes
- Blue Devil in Legend of Sky Eye
- Yu Huai (Voice actor) in Yu Huai
That said, there's not much information about his previous works.
Gallagher will become playable in version 2.1, but his exact release date is yet to be confirmed. Fans must wait until the livestream for more official announcements.