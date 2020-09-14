Game of Thrones star Julius Bjornsson live-streams 'Among Us' on Twitch 

The saying 'expect the unexpected' seems to have found resonance in 2020 as the latest celebrity to stream the hottest game on the internet, Among Us, is Julius Bjornsson aka The Mountain from Game of Thrones.

In what has become a rising trend in the midst of the pandemic, several notable celebrities, ranging from Sergio Aguero to T-Pain, have all started live-streaming on Twitch.

Recently, one of the strongest men in the world, known globally for his portrayal of Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in Game of Thrones, streamed Among Us on Twitch, leaving fans overjoyed:

I just watched the strongest man on the planet @ThorBjornsson_ get his first #AmongUs kill and chat was wholesome.https://t.co/xbM7i4TWbw — Hendrik #GoRogue (@HendrikMokrusch) September 13, 2020

Julius Bjornsson has an active Twitch channel- Hafthorjulius- with around 167K followers and in addition to Among Us, he can also be found chatting with his fans and streaming a variety of games such as Apex Legends, Chess and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

'The Mountain' struggles with an Among Us task

Julius Bjornsson is one of the most formidable strongmen in the history of the competition, having been labelled 'The Strongest Man in the World' on numerous occasions.

His sheer size and aura landed him the role of Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane on HBO's critically acclaimed series 'Game of Thrones', and he has also featured in the American martial arts film 'Kickboxer: Retaliation.

Julius Bjornsson in a still from Kickboxer: Retaliation (Image Credits- Lyles Movie Files)

In the clip above, we find Bjornsson hilariously struggling with a wiring task in Among Us as he gets exceedingly frustrated and vents at how deceptive the game is:

"This is f*****g absolute nonsense guys...is it really this hard? Am I this slow? Why are my reactions so slow? It just goes off....Oh My God!"

Check out some of the hilarious comments on Reddit in response to The Mountain struggling with an Among Us task:

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

Check out some of the reactions related to The Mountain playing Among Us on Twitter:

So Among us just got interesting.



The Mountain is literally playing with us, i'm scared. pic.twitter.com/FPcCpKZlvk — MrGrimmmz (@MrGrimmmmz) September 13, 2020

20 hrs of Among us....20...hrs.



Some of the most fun i've had then i can remember. GG to the huge amount of streamer/friends i had the pleasure to joining.



Also getting killed by @ThorBjornsson_ The Mountain of GOT himself is something i can take with me to the grave now. pic.twitter.com/mVsX6Zic3a — MrGrimmmz (@MrGrimmmmz) September 14, 2020

When @ThorBjornsson_ calls you out you know you can't argue 😂 — Shannon (@ShannonZKiller) September 13, 2020

The internet will surely be looking forward to several more wholesome streamer moments from Julius 'The Mountain' Bjornsson.