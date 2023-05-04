5 games like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on the Xbox and PC Game Pass

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the twenty-first main title in the Legend of Zelda series. With success, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo is debuting its sequel on May 12, 2023. Tears of the Kingdom adopted many features in its prequel, allowing players to explore the world vertically. Fans from all over the world can have an immersive gaming experience as it features the expansive open-world environment of Hyrule.

Although The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has its unique plot, several others replicate similar experiences. Esthetics and gameplay may vary significantly, but players want to feel the same when playing other titles. Here is a list of Xbox and PC Game Pass releases that give players the closest value.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Okami and 4 other games like Tears of the Kingdom on the Xbox and PC Game Pass

1) Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox title with creative freedom for players to explore the world as they wish. Blocky graphics and game mechanics allow players to create desirable items to defend and attack. These in-game resources help craft structures, weapons, and devices according to the user's imagination. With two distinct modes to play, one must collect materials to fight off monsters, or one can build anything with unlimited resources.

Just like the Tears of the Kingdom, Minecraft players can construct magnificent weapons, buildings, and structures based on their desires. Using their creativity, they can design a flying machine to soar through the skies and land on a floating island. Additionally, the game's title includes Minecraft features and functionality, making it easier for players to navigate through the map.

2) Prince of Persia

Prince demonstrates his magic-like power. (Image via Ubisoft Montreal, Jordan Mechner)

Ubisoft Montreal Studios built the next-generation title Prince of Persia. The game follows the journey of a skilled fighter, the Prince, who sets out to save his empire and rescue his beloved from the clutches of malicious forces. Prince's abilities and powers vary depending on the title. His dedication to staying by his people's side during critical times has earned him a large following as a protagonist. As the Prince takes on his responsibilities and duties, he embarks on a perilous journey to save his beloved kingdom from the forces of evil.

The game shares several similarities with Tears of the Kingdom, including adventure-focused gameplay and puzzle-solving in a complex environment. Moreover, both games feature storytelling that explores the themes of good and evil, employs plot armor, and encourages exploration. The main characters in both games demonstrate hand-to-hand combat ability and acrobatic skills, are equipped with various weapons, and share a similar storyline.

3) Death Stranding

Sam Porter in a post-apocalyptic world. (Image via Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding is an action-adventure shooting video game developed by Kojima Productions. The MC, Sam Porter Bridges, faces magical creatures in a post-apocalyptic world where evil has inhabited the land. The catastrophic misfortunate disconnected the world into living and dead. As Sam travels through the barren topography, he discovers terrified civilians and survivors. Along the way, he uncovers several mysterious beings and confronts them to protect the failing world.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shares various similarities with Death Stranding. From an immersive exploration experience to a game enigma, this game reflects the story of the struggle to survive in a world full of uncertainty. The stronger the enemy, the more challenging it gets to understand the meta.

4) Okami

The role-playing action-adventure game, Okami, was developed by Clover Studio. The game takes inspiration from Japanese culture, myths, and lore, and the storyline reflects this influence. In the title, the main character, Amaterasu, a wolf, embarks on a mission to eliminate any possible threats and restore the lost glory of the land. The protagonist is ready to face any challenges that come their way.

With similarities such as world exploration, platforming, puzzle-solving, and combat abilities, Tears of the Kingdom is undeniably a captivating game. Even the creator of Okami has cited The Legend of Zelda video game series as one of his biggest inspirations. The antagonist releases a 100-year-old banned demon due to its terrifying power to curse life. Much like Link in Tears of the Kingdom, Amaterasu travels across the land to defeat powerful adversaries.

5) Darksiders

Darksiders powerful characters (Image via Vigil Games)

Created by Vigil Games, Darksiders is a multi-genre video title with a blend of role-playing, action-adventure, and hack-and-slash. The world is at stake, and only the conflict between angels and demons will determine the outcome. With a unique and engaging storyline, players can assume the roles of Death, Fury, Strife, and War. The meta takes inspiration from comic book illustrations and features hidden secrets and challenges.

With swords on their hands to ward off lurking demons, the game gives players a similar feel to Tears of the Kingdom. Both titles exhibit a storyline focused on exploration, solving riddles, and engaging in a necessary battle to establish peace. Players can explore the immersive world and encounter various obstacles and enemies. Moreover, both have unique abilities and as they advance by completing missions, they have the upper hand in this dark world. By completing tasks, they gain experience and power, enabling them to face greater challenges and overcome them.

Poll : 0 votes