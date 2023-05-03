Top 5 things to know before playing Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends was released on April 18, 2023, and has since garnered plenty of fans. Although the action/strategy spin-off has only been available for a few weeks, it has plenty to offer Minecraft and strategy fans alike. However, before diving into the game outright, there are a few things worth noting that may impact a player's decision to purchase it.

No game is perfect or ideal for every player. Since this is the case, fans should understand the title they're buying before making a purchase and ending up dissatisfied.

Before players pick up Minecraft Legends, there are a few things that they should know.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Game modes and other important things to know about Minecraft Legends before playing

5) It's cross-platform

Many players who play games do so to enjoy them with their friends. This has led fans to wonder if Minecraft Legends has robust multiplayer features and whether it has cross-platform functionality.

Fortunately, the game does have cross-platform compatibility between Windows-based PCs, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, as well as the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. As long as fans have a Microsoft/Xbox Live account, they can connect with friends and join together in co-op and PvP gameplay.

Since this is the case, players don't need to worry about being barred from enjoying the title with their friends.

4) The game modes

Since Minecraft Legends is an action/strategy game, one can play the game in a few different ways. The primary draw is the Campaign Mode, which can be played solo or with friends in co-op and centers on heroes repelling an invasion of the Overworld by piglins from the Nether. However, this isn't the only way to participate in the title's gameplay.

There's also the Versus Mode, which pits players against each other on teams of four to battle for supremacy of the Overworld. Another option is the Lost Legends & Myths Mode, which provides custom-made PvE challenges that players can undertake both solo and with friends.

3) Don't expect traditional Minecraft gameplay

Though Minecraft Legends may be based in the same universe as the original game, players shouldn't expect the traditional building, crafting, and survival experience from it.

Since it is an action/strategy game, players will still spend their time collecting resources and building structures but from a third-person perspective in a tactical mindset. Structures are built to protect a player's base from attacks while also unlocking mobs to summon to comprise their armies.

The elements of Minecraft are still part of Legends, but they take on an entirely new function and appearance.

2) The campaign has a defined story

For the most part, the story of the original Minecraft is whatever players choose to make it. However, this isn't the case for Minecraft Legends, which has a defined story that players must progress through in its campaign. There is a defined beginning, middle, and end, and players can replay it with different map layouts, thanks to the game's randomized Overworld generation.

Compared to the original Minecraft, fans won't simply be building and crafting their way to the End and defeating the Ender Dragon. There's much more substance to the narrative of Legends, even if it isn't as open-ended as the game it's spinning off from.

1) Content is currently light

Once Minecraft Legends fans complete the primary campaign, they really only have a few options to continue playing. They can either run through the campaign again, try out Lost Myths & Legends Mode, or dive into the PvP space.

Lost Myths is currently somewhat barren when it comes to content, and some fans have been turned off by the offerings that PvP provides. Be that as it may, Mojang and Blackbird Interactive undoubtedly have plans to expand on Legends in the future.

If players desire a more robust experience with considerable hours of content available, they may be best served waiting for a few DLC expansions to be released for Minecraft Legends before purchasing the game.

Poll : 0 votes