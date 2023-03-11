Mega Man X Minecraft DLC: What you need to know

Minecraft has released a Mega Man X DLC, leaving fans of both games excited. The downloadable content features a Mega Man X world within Mojang's blocky sandbox sensation.

Players can relive the classic Mega Man X experience with the original soundtrack and new skins, including Vial and E Maverick. The DLC also includes power-ups, stages, music, and more. All these features culminate in the ultimate mashup of Minecraft and Mega Man.

The DLC announcement reads (per the official Minecraft website):

"Relive the glory days of one of the best platformers ever brought to the Super Nintendo as X dashes from 2D right into a blocky 3D adventure! This DLC is not only rich with reploids – it’s charged with iconic levels reminiscent of the original game in the X series, features 14 skins of familiar characters, and unforgettable songs from the game’s soundtrack!

"Of course, there can’t be a proper Mega Man X game without some villains! Duke it out with Vile in his good old Ride Armor, then take on the four classic mavericks Chill Penguin, Storm Eagle, Armored Armadillo, and Sting Chameleon."

Mega Man X Minecraft DLC features new skins, stages, and more

While the Mega Man X DLC is faithful to the original game, some notable differences exist.

The classic Mega Man character is not included in the DLC. However, Mega Man X is already present, so it's understandable why they are yet to add the former.

Players must get used to having their lemon shots and charge shots on different buttons. Moreover, weapons and upgrades that are typically found within stages can now be purchased from the shop.

Stage recreations are still faithful to the original game, and players can still fight the bosses and play co-op with friends.

Issues with the DLC

Despite the excitement surrounding the release of the Mega Man X DLC, there have been some issues early on. Notably, the vile boss fight has been breaking whenever he reaches half-health.

Hopefully, these issues will be resolved soon, and players can enjoy the game without major problems.

New skins available

The Mega Man X DLC includes new skins for X, Zero, Sigma, Vial, E Maverick, and even some classic representations in Dr. Light, Roll, Bass, and Proto Man.

Bringing Mega Man to a broader audience

The Mega Man franchise is a bit niche, especially when compared to the likes of Minecraft, which is a juggernaut in the gaming world. A crossover makes complete sense, as it could potentially give Mega Man more mainstream appeal for the newer generations.

Players who have played Mega Man for years, or even those just getting into it for the first time, will surely have a blast as these two franchises mesh well in the square world.

Availability of the DLC

The Mega Man X DLC is live on Minecraft Marketplace. If you're playing the Bedrock version of Mojang's game, you can get the DLC right now.

So, if you're a fan of Mega Man, Minecraft, or both, you can jump into the new DLC and explore its world to your heart's content.

