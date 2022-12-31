5 best structures to find in new Minecraft world

In a Minecraft world, various kinds of naturally generated structures can be explored. These are made specifically for players to find since some contain valuable hidden treasures, while others enhance the gaming experience and create a fictional narrative in players' minds.

However, not all of these structures are easily located. Some are quite rare and are in a completely different realm. Hence, newcomers cannot find all of them when they first enter the world. Here are some naturally generated structures that beginners can and should find to get rarer items and progress further in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Buried Treasure and 4 other structures to find in a new Minecraft world

1) Village

Players can obtain loads of resources from Villages in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Villages are peaceful settlements where villager mobs spawn. These are made up of several small huts, pathways, village centers, and other kinds of buildings. This is arguably the best structure since players can obtain all kinds of resources. Speedrunners who try to finish the game within minutes also try to find a village to gather resources quickly.

2) Shipwreck

Shipwrecks contain one or two treasure chests with a buried treasure map in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players spawn near a massive body of water, they must try to explore it and find a shipwreck after getting all the essential tools and weapons. Oceans are massive and will generate old shipwrecks wholly submerged in water. If these structures are adequately explored, players might find one or more resourceful chests with great loot.

One of these chests might also contain a map of a buried treasure. However, since shipwrecks have several dark areas, players must be wary of Drowned Zombies spawning there.

3) Buried Treasure

Buried treasure chests give players loads of valuable items to get a headstart in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Buried treasures might only contain one chest, but the game still considers it a structure. They can only be found through treasure maps, found in several other chests in shipwrecks, underwater ruins, etc. Luckily, this buried Treasure will only have rare and helpful loot. Hence, it is also one of the first structures that players should look for. This can give players significant resources to fare well in a new world.

4) Desert Temple

Desert temple can be slightly dangerous for new players, but it generates several chests in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Desert temples are slightly dangerous structures to explore. They only generate in a desert biome and will contain several hostile mobs due to how dark this structure is from the inside. Though beginners might be confused to see an empty room, they must dig down to open a secret hole in which four chests will be present to loot.

However, they must never step on the stone pressure plate in the middle as it will set off a TNT trap. Once the pressure plate is mined, they can easily stand in the hole and loot.

5) Mineshaft

Mineshafts are also dangerous places with several chests to loot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

New players will most likely stumble upon this underground structure while mining. Mineshafts are made up of long corridors with rails and wooden frames. This structure is not the most peaceful since hostile mobs, and spider spawners will be present in Mineshafts. On the other hand, explorers can find a few chests inside minecarts that might contain rare loot.

Minecraft has a lot more structures for newbies and pro players to explore. The deeper they go, the better loot they will receive. However, exploration comes at a cost. Players must tread cautiously so as not to set off traps or come face-to-face with hostile mobs.

