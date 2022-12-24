5 best Minecraft 1.19.3 seeds for villages

Villages are some of the most iconic Minecraft structures. One of the best things that can happen upon creating a Minecraft world is for the player to spawn close to a village. This is because villages provide essential items such as food, wood, and tools.

Spawning close to a village is rare. However, using Minecraft seeds, players can generate worlds with features like villages and many other structures close to their spawn point. Using seeds is quite simple. All players have to do is enter a unique string of codes in the game while creating a new world.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft 1.19.3 seeds that have a village near spawn

5) Village and mangrove swamp (Seed: 2000071)

A desert village (Image via Mojang)

To make the dull swamp biome a fun place to explore, the developers of Minecraft have updated this biome with the 1.19 update. A new variation of swamps was introduced that has a lot of mangrove trees and also the newly added mud block.

The seed mentioned above will generate a fantastic world in which players are spawned in a desert village right next to a mangrove swamp biome. Using this seed, players can quickly explore the newly added and rare mangrove swamps while taking advantage of the resources provided by the village.

4) Village and witch hut (Seed: -1112713230996536608)

Reddit user u/Mr_fishman789 found this seed for Bedrock Edition. At 112, 63, -998, there's a plains village that is next to a witch hut. Witch huts are rare structures that generate only in swamp biomes. Not too far from the village, there is a ruined portal as well at 56, -1208.

3) Taiga village above half-frozen lake (Seed: 346037736138)

A snowy taiga village (Image via Mojang)

The world generated by this seed has a unique taiga village at 86, 63, 111. The village has spawned above a huge half-frozen lake. The lake is unimaginably deep and has a lot of exposed ores.

There's also an igloo with a basement close to the village. Inside the basement of the igloo, players will find a golden apple and a few more valuable items. The coordinates of the igloo are 26, 63, 181.

2) Floating village (Seed: 4687690878552761694)

A plains biome village on a floating island (Image via Mojang)

The aforementioned Minecraft Java Edition seed generates an extremely rare plains village, part of which is on a floating island disconnected from the rest of the land. The coordinates of the village are 53, 80, 873.

A pillager outpost (Image via Mojang)

Below the village, players will find aquifers and a fairly large dripstone cave with a lot of exposed ores. Moving towards the southeast of the village, there is a pillager outpost at 253, 99, 1169.

1) Zombie village at spawn and two pyramids (Seed: 281474993710915)

An abandoned village in the desert (Image via Mojang)

Zombie villages are a variation of the regular village with zombie villagers. It is rare to come across a zombie village, as there is only a 2% chance of a village generating as a zombie village. This seed will spawn the player inside a zombie village in Java Edition.

Moving towards the west, players will find a desert pyramid not too far from the spawn point. This pyramid is located underground, and two of its loot chests have a golden apple. The coordinates of the temple are -168, 66, 40.

A desert pyramid in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Another pyramid can be located at 232, 68, 221, about 190 blocks away from the spawn village. Some of the most valuable items that players will find in this pyramid are diamond horse armor, enchanted books, and emeralds.

Right in front of the desert pyramid is a ruined portal with a ton of gold nuggets and a golden carrot.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes