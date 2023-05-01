How to get every resource in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends sees heroes building plenty of structures and researching improvements to continue their battle against Piglin invaders. However, to do so, you will need plenty of different resources. Fortunately, thanks to the assistance of allay mobs, you can collect materials from the environment and stock up on them for their structures and research projects.

While allays automate the collection of materials in Minecraft Legends, you will still need to find the resources. You can then set down their Gather Allays and let them collect the materials while you are off battling foes and constructing structures and improvements.

The process of finding each resource in Minecraft Legends can be a little tricky since the map for each new session is randomly generated, but these tips can set you on the right track.

Where to find each resource in Minecraft Legends

Currently, there are approximately nine distinct resources within Minecraft Legends that heroes can collect. These range in rarity from wood and stone to the likes of diamonds and redstone. Prismarine is also available in-game and is one of the most valuable resources in Legends, thanks to its use within the Well of Fate, which allows heroes to research improvements.

Whatever the case may be, since the maps in this action/strategy spin-off generate differently each time a new Campaign Mode is started or a new PvP session is held, players will want to know where to look.

How to find each material in Minecraft Legends

Starting off, you'll need wood and stone to summon your initial Cobblestone and Plank Golems. Fortunately, you can harvest these materials anywhere you can find trees or rocks. Head to forested areas like jungles and forests on your map to collect wood, and head to dry savannahs and dry badlands for an abundance of stone. Iron is vital for constructing many different buildings as well as summoning Grindstone and Mossy Golems. You'll find it in forests and dry savannahs, much like you would wood and stone. Keep an eye out for iron ore blocks deposited in the ground. For coal, which is important for summoning Creepers and building defensive structures, head to either badlands or meadow biomes. Similar to iron ore, you'll find coal ore blocks lodged in the ground where you can place your Gather Allays. Diamonds are crucial for constructing Power Towers, Ice Traps, and summoning Skeleton mobs. You'll need to head to jagged peak mountains and icy tundra biomes. The iconic visage of diamond ore should stand out almost immediately when you see it, so keep searching. Zombies can be summoned and Power Towers/Redstone Launchers can be constructed with plenty of redstone. This material appears primarily in jungle and swamp biomes, and the red-flecked ore should be easy to spot as long as you're roaming the biome and are being thorough with examining your surroundings. For gold and lapis lazuli, you'll need to take the fight to the Piglins in Minecraft Legends. Gold can be obtained by destroying Piglin structures and opening their chests. Meanwhile, lapis lazuli is dropped by defeating Piglin mobs in battle. Prismarine is rare and will also require you to take down Piglins in Minecraft Legends. You'll need to defend villages from Piglin assaults while also destroying Nether bases. When you repel a Piglin attack, villagers will place some prismarine in a village chest for you when the invasion has been defeated.

As long as heroes in Minecraft Legends have the ability to lay down Gather Allays for a specific resource, they should have no issues gathering materials to further their progression once the resources are found. It may also be worth checking out the loot chests within villages, as these can often carry a ton of extra resources, and the villagers don't even mind if you "borrow" them.

