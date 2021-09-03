Minecraft Redditor discovers a method to find redstone based on the location of diamonds

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/domkapomka continues to test out the Minecraft generation code by finding ways to locate certain ores based on the location of another ore. They claim that this theory is not a coincidence, and has something to do with the code of Minecraft.

As seen in the post above, the OP attempts to showcase how his claim works. Essentially, if the player moves four blocks north from a source of diamonds and digs down, they will run into redstone. This is an interesting theory, and the OP claims that this is due to the Minecraft generation code.

Minecraft Redditor shows to how to locate redstone using diamonds

The Post

OP testing their theory

The post begins with OP flying through the ground, deleting chunks at will. For those who are curious, this is possible with the chunk removal tool.

The OP runs into a diamond cluster, and begins to test his theory. Funnily enough, after moving four blocks north, it is obvious that there is a source of redstone ore right below him, which is quite remarkable.

To further prove that the example wasn't a fluke, the OP then looks for more diamond sources. The OP proves with additional sources of diamond that this theory may be true after all. This means that the Minecraft generation code combines the generation of ores with an algorithm.

Smart Minecraft players realize that finding redstone from diamonds isn't that helpful, however this technique can be useful when reversed. While it cannot be said with absolute certainty that players will find diamonds when digging south and up, it will still give them a decent chance after finding deep redstone.

Reactions

Due to the interesting nature of this post, it managed to gain a solid 2,800 upvotes in only one day. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this post.

An understandable reaction

A ton of Minecraft Redditors came to the realization that finding redstone from diamonds is quite useless, however they didn't realize the possibility of this trick being reversed.

While it is not a guarantee to find diamonds when digging south from redstone, there is still a better chance than just blindly digging.

Good guy OP

OP reveals that they are just trying to do some research, finding tips that are increasingly helpful by working up.

These guys get it

Finally, some Minecraft Redditors understand the utility of this discovery.

The fact that redstone is guaranteed to generate north of diamonds means that ore spawns are connected in Minecraft. Previously, players thought ores spawned randomly.

An awkward encounter

One Minecraft Redditor thinks this post is joking about the trick of finding gold using diamonds.

The OP reveals that they also made that post, and the situation is awkward to say the least.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

Some more tips

Interesting interactions

Sometimes it does...

This guy has some questions

"Commoner"...

