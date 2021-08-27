Minecraft Redditor creates a timelapse for an amazing build

A Minecraft Redditor, u/OxyBlz, recently showcased their amazing timelapse build. It required them to dig out a massive 54x54 block space in survival mode, which is extremely impressive.

The work certainly paid off, as the build ended up looking absolutely stunning.

As seen in the Minecraft post above, the original poster (OP) shows themselves digging out a massive space, which is sped up due to the great technology of the timelapse. Readers can only imagine how long the video would be if it was posted at a normal speed.

The OP even had to terraform an entire mountain, which is one of the most time consuming and excruciating activities in Minecraft.

Minecraft Redditor showcases amazing timelapse build

The post

A fantastic view (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with the OP terraforming a large portion of a mountain to fit their build. This must've taken hours, which shows the dedication that they give to their art.

This build was created on top of a mob spawner, which is a great place for a base as the spawners provide endless amounts of XP and resources.

After digging a few holes, the OP then begins to build the frame of a pyramid-like structure. This base could not have been built in a better spot, as it even has an underground tunnel that leads to an ocean.

The video then transitions into the building phase, where the OP begins building the walls of the pyramid. This structure gives off similar vibes to the ancient pyramids found in South America.

The main room of the base contains an automated spawner, a fantastic way of easily farming XP and mob resources. This room also leads to the tunnel, which provides easy access to the water.

All in all, this build is very impressive because it was built completely in survival mode. It also functions as a mob farm, which provides additional style points for a base.

Reactions

Due to the sheer impressiveness of this Minecraft timelapse video, it managed to garner a solid 2,600 upvotes in only one day. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this post.

So much dedication (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor confessed that they decided to dig two whole chunks with only iron tools, which can almost be considered self-torture.

OP replied by stating that they would've gone through countless iron tools if they decided not to use enchanted tools and a beacon.

Carpal tunnel syndrome (Image via Reddit)

It is true that massive Minecraft builds take a toll on the hands of players, due to the thousands of clicks to place and break blocks.

The OP confessed this pain, but claimed it was completely worth it for the amazing Reddit post (and karma).

Don't do this please (Image via Reddit)

Another Minecraft Redditor challenged the OP, stating that they can do this with only wooden tools. This is not advised for obvious reasons.

The OP then upped the ante, challenging the Redditor to create a mega build with only their fists.

That is a lot of hours (Image via Reddit)

In this comment thread, the OP revealed how long it took to terraform the mountain.

OP claimed that they spent around 11 hours on just the digging portion of this build, which is incredibly painful to think about.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post

OP deserves all of the love (Image via Reddit)

Subscribe to OP on YouTube (Image via Reddit)

Massive dedication (Image via Reddit)

Massive patience too (Image via Reddit)

An interesting take (Image via Reddit)

Also read: How to survive in a hardcore Minecraft world

Edited by Ravi Iyer