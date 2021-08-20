Minecraft Redditor creates highway made of striders

A wild Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Wadu_Blungus has decided that it would be a good idea to create a highway made entirely out of striders. Apparently, it is possible to drive a boat on top of striders, which is most likely an unknown feature in the game.

As seen in the above post, the original poster (OP) showcases their strider highway, which has to be the first of its kind. It is unclear why they decided to create this interesting structure.

However, they should undoubtedly create more as they seem to have very creative and unique ideas.

Minecrafter showcases highway made entirely out of striders

The post

Those poor striders (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with the OP walking towards their odd creation. From afar, it looks like a regular bridge made out of red blocks. However, as the OP gets closer, the bridge can be seen wiggling around, something Minecraft bridges do not usually do.

After a few seconds, it is evident that this bridge is entirely made up of striders who wander the vast lava oceans of Minecraft. The ability of these mobs to walk on lava is what makes this strider highway possible. The striders are also completely trapped due to the OP's creative use of fences.

While a strider highway makes sense on paper, most Minecraft players were likely unaware that they could drive boats atop them, allowing for faster travel. While this strider highway will almost certainly not end up being a common build, it is still a novel idea.

It is also good to know that this is an existing feature, and other Minecraft users will likely find more useful applications for it.

Reactions

Due to this post's novel and humourous nature, it managed to gain a staggering 5,000 upvotes in only one day. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this strider highway.

A creative build (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP reveals that the strider highway was built in creative, although that does not make it any less impressive.

This build would be extremely difficult to recreate in survival due to the strider mob's rarity and stubbornness.

Wonderful pun (Image via Reddit)

A quick-witted Minecraft Redditor realized that the OP missed a chance to make a great pun. The latter should've titled this build the "Strideway," a quicker and more official name for this fantastic build.

Good guy OP (Image via Reddit)

It is true that mobs that do not have a name tag will despawn if players move too far away. This will only happen if the OP spawned these striders using eggs or wrangled them from the nether.

However, if the OP chose to breed the striders on the strideway, they will not despawn. Judging by the OP's reply, it can be assumed that these were not bred and will despawn.

Strider abuse (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor brought up the fact that it could be seen as inhumane to ride a boat atop those poor striders. Fortunately, the coding in Minecraft does not allow them to feel pain or have emotions... hopefully.

The OP claimed that no strider was harmed in the making of the strideway, though there is no documentation to prove this to be true.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

Is OP a thief? (Image via Reddit)

This would cause massive lag (Image via Reddit)

Now this guy is thinking (Image via Reddit)

High risk, high reward (Image via Reddit)

Who can spot the typo (Image via Reddit)

Edited by Ravi Iyer