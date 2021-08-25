Minecraft Redditor showcases their hardcore world after 300 days

It takes a skilled Minecraft player to survive 300 days in hardcore mode. It is even more impressive when the player manages to build a beautiful and functional base at the same time. This is exactly what is showcased in the interesting Reddit post shown below.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) showcases various amazing builds that have congregated over the course of 300 in-game days. These builds are scattered over a few different islands, which is smart as they are completely separated from any dangerous mobs.

Minecraft Redditor displays extremely impressive hardcore world

The Post

Some interesting contraptions (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with a shot of the OP's main base from the outside. It seems that this base consists of a drained ocean monument with a bunch of upgrades and modifications. For a hardcore survival world, this base is insanely impressive.

The camera then moves closer to the base, showcasing a massive dragon on the roof. From the ocean surface, it looks like this dragon is shooting out of the water, protecting the OP's base from any invaders.

The viewer then gets a close-up view of the base, showing many farms and redstone contraptions. The OP even built an entire mob farm inside of the base, which is almost necessary to have a successful hardcore world.

The OP also showcases a villager trading hall in which many villagers seem to be happily conversing. This massive base expands into multiple islands, which is necessary as the OP doesn't have much surface land to utilize in their ocean monument base.

Reactions

The top comment is very true (Image via Reddit)

The top comment in this thread is simply a Minecraft Redditor showing their admiration for this amazing build.

While the build certainly looks amazing, its beauty is amplified by the fact that it was created completely in hardcore mode.

They did the math (Image via Reddit)

One intelligent Redditor comes to the conclusion that the OP spent 100 hours in total on this hardcore world.

Another more intelligent Redditor came in and clarified that this would only be true if the OP did not sleep at all. The OP likely slept most nights, which would make the total playtime slightly (or a lot) less.

Very impressive (Image via Reddit)

It is true that the OP built a great deal in only 300 days. Considering that all of this was done in less than 100 hours, many Minecraft Redditors wanted proof of this amazing feat.

It is understandable to request proof, but browsing the Minecraft subreddit for a few weeks proves that some Minecrafters are unbelievably competent at the game.

A guardian farm (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor noted that the OP's guardian farm seems to be based on an outdated design.

The OP clarifies that this design consists of an earlier design from Mumbo Jumbo, with a few modifications that allow it to work in Minecraft 1.17.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

Funny guys (Image via Reddit)

Shields are great (Image via Reddit)

Hate to see it (Image via Reddit)

OP needs proof (Image via Reddit)

Seems legit... (Image via Reddit)

