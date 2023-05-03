5 video game protagonists with the least amount of plot armor

Plot armor allows video game protagonists to venture throughout the map and defeat strong opponents. Since the role of the lead persona is cardinal in storylines, plot armor enables the main character to overcome dangerous circumstances. Other names for this intriguing concept include Character Shield and Script Immunity, where the madcap comes out harmlessly victorious. Although Plot Armor is not a realistic approach in a real-life scenario, it consolidates viewers that their hero will outperform villains.

With this concept, gamers can avoid an intense ordeal to save their avatar in most battle situations. One must know that the plot armor safeguards the MC and plays a crucial role in character development. Minimal Plot Armor tends to make the gameplay harder and more intense, and here are some protagonists with significantly less Plot Armor in games.

Arthur Morgan and 4 other video game characters with less plot armor

1) Until Dawn

Until Dawn is a survival-horror-adventure video game developed by Supermassive Games. Eight teenagers are trapped in a remote mountain lodge, unaware that they are not alone. The game focuses on each character facing a terrifying ordeal, and only those who can confront their fears have a chance of survival. Gamers must navigate each of the eight characters to win because their lives depend on the player's decision-making skills.

The story starts with a deadly joke causing the demise of two friends, Hannah and Beth. A year later, the remaining eight friends were unexpectedly attacked by unknown creatures. Since the game is based on the player's choices and consequences, characters can lose their lives if played recklessly. The butterfly effect system allows players to observe how decisions and choices can affect the story's outcome.

Uncertainty about the characters' safety in Until Dawn makes it a game with minimal plot armor. Users experience a sense of tension and suspense due to the ongoing struggle between survival and destruction.

2) Fire Emblem

Fire Emblem game characters (Image Via Nintendo)

Fire Emblem is a popular turn-based tactical role-playing game developed by Intelligent Systems. The video game features multiple characters, distinct abilities, resistances, and weaknesses. It emphasizes the political conflicts among kingdoms resulting in deadly battles. If players want to secure victory, they must formulate the best strategies in a complex battle framework. Nevertheless, the game consists of 30-50 playable characters that can be selected and employed when necessary.

The storyline of the Fire Emblem video game is quite terrifying and mind-boggling. No one is safe from misfortune as it has gobbled up an entire kingdom. The title storyline features several in-game figures that can die of a single carelessness. One should be extremely careful with their gameplay since even the lords and protagonists have a thin line of survival. Therefore, players need to take every action cautiously.

Fire Emblem has almost zero plot armor because of its multiple storyline layers, paths, and endings. The player's choices influence the outcome of combat, game direction, and impact on characters. One mistake can lead to the protagonist lying down lifeless.

3) Lara Croft from Tomb Raider (2013)

Lara Croft in action. (Image via Square Enix, PlayStation)

A resourceful archeologist, Lara Croft is the main character of the video game series Tomb Raider (2013). Players consider her one of the most iconic game avatars due to her legacy in the video gaming world. Known for her physical strength and intelligence, she makes opponents double-check their abilities before engaging in battles.

Although Lara is an expert in acrobatics, fighting, and survival, she is not invincible and often faces challenges to test her potential. This formidable character goes through hard times, is compelled to encounter difficult choices and supernatural opponents, and survives in a hostile environment. It is tough to survive amidst all the chaos in the game, and the weak plot armor provides very little help in desperate situations.

Since the players are uncertain about her safety in Tomb Raider, it makes her a character with lesser plot armor. Users experience a sense of tension and suspense while playing the game due to the ongoing struggle between survival and prosperity.

4) Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2's main character is Arthur Morgan. After successfully launching the first part of the title, Rockstar Games brings in a high-skilled gunslinger in the next one. Due to his impressive gunfighting skills, the Van der Linde gang leader recruited him to carry out multiple criminal activities. Outlaws, including Arthur, are on the run to expand their illegal work in the American West.

Arthur is a complex character trying to reconcile his past life and often faces troubling thoughts. The world around him has changed and will never remain the same as it used to be. As the title progresses, he realizes how the harsh reality of life takes a toll on his health and living purpose.

Further, having a sympathetic side makes Morgan help out his friends, fellow gang members, and young apprentice John Marston. The story revolves around his choices and actions that affect their gang activities and his endeavors for a better future. The protagonist is never safe from the repercussions of the gameplay; one wrong move and several will aim for his life.

5) Faith Connors from Mirror's Edge

Faith Connors engaging in combat (Image Via Electronic Arts)

Faith Connors is a highly skilled runner in Mirror's Edge. She distributes packages and information across futuristic cities using parkour and free-running maneuvers. Although Faith is not a professional fighter, her sense of justice allows her to evade enemies and confront oppressive governments.

Since early childhood, Faith has encountered the misery and suffering of the world. The inhumane government gave birth to leading protesters, including her parents and other marchers. Fate follows Faith during her journey to uncover the reasons behind the demolition and corruption of the city. Since she lives on the streets, she faces multiple challenges that always put her life at risk.

The plot armor is minimal, as she can be easily killed or injured in menacing battles. Despite skills and agility, she lacks martial training and is weak to powerful attacks that intensify the suspense and exhilaration of the game.

