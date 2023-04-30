5 games to play if you're a fan of the Splinter Cell franchise

Splinter Cell has captivated players for more than 20 years due to its compelling narrative, espionage themes, and exhilarating gameplay. If you are a fan of the Splinter Cell video game series and the excitement of playing as a covert agent who must complete missions and eliminate adversaries undetected, there are plenty of other games that provide comparable experiences. These games are likely to sate your appetite for stealth-action gameplay, from navigating through dark corners to facing off against strong opponents.

In the world of stealth gaming, there is something for everyone, regardless of experience level. Here are five games that fans of the Splinter Cell franchise will enjoy.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Alpha Protocol and four other games to play if you're a fan of the Splinter Cell franchise

1) Dishonored

With regard to their stealth gameplay mechanics, Dishonored and Splinter Cells are very similar. Players in both games must take advantage of their surroundings to stay undetected and eliminate enemies quietly. The only difference is that players in Dishonored have access to supernatural abilities like teleportation, possession, and time dilation.

Dishonored stands out from other stealth games due to its distinctive and original art design. The universe of the game combines elements of steampunk technology and Victorian aesthetics to provide a magnificent visual environment. Thanks to its various endings and playstyles, Dishonored has a high replay value.

2) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is a stealth-based game. The storyline (that takes place in 1984) in The Phantom Pain is a complex one where players assume the character of Venom Snake, a mercenary who is out for vengeance on those who betrayed him.

The game offers a variety of gadgets and tools to aid in stealth gameplay. Items like the Fulton recovery system and the cardboard box can be used by players to remove enemies or resources while remaining undetected. The game also includes a wide variety of weapons, such as melee weapons and rifles with silencers.

It also has a buddy system that enables players to go on missions with a friend who has different skills, making it worth playing for anyone who likes Splinter Cell.

3) The Hitman series

The player takes on the role of an assassin, Agent 47, and completes various missions and challenges. Hitman, like Splinter Cell, places great importance on strategic preparation. Each task requires players to carefully plan their strategy by considering their environment, targets, and available tools.

The setting of the game is a world of espionage, where rival organizations and mysterious characters operate behind the scenes. By completing missions, players can explore this world and learn more about Agent 47's secrets.

Hitman has a high degree of replayability and an elusive target system that gives players a specific amount of time to finish a particular mission, making it a different challenge every time.

4) Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Deus Ex: Human Revolution takes place in a future where technology has grown beyond human comprehension and society is on the verge of disintegrating. The cyberpunk backdrop of the game provides a distinctive and immersive experience similar to the futuristic settings of the Splinter Cell series.

The player assumes the position of Adam Jensen, director of security for Sarif Industries, a biotechnology company. Although Shanghai, Montreal, and Hengsha Island are also included in the game's locations, Detroit is where the majority of the action takes place.

Players must complete a number of missions and goals throughout the game, which can be done using stealth, combat, or hacking. The game's blend of action, stealth, and RPG elements offers a diverse and engaging experience.

5) Alpha Protocol

Alpha Protocol is a stealth video game where players take on the role of CIA agent named Michael Thornton, who must traverse a complicated web of political intrigue, treachery, and espionage. Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Taipei, Rome, and the United States are some of the locations where the events of the game take place. To progress through the campaign, players must complete a specific set of tasks and challenges in each area.

RPG components like leveling up, skill trees, and chat options are incorporated into Alpha Protocol. The player's actions and choices are tracked by the game's reputation system, which has an impact on how other characters view and deal with them. Alpha Protocol is worth playing for a Splinter Cell fan due to its replayability and standout features.

These games provide unique approaches to stealth-action gameplay, from the atmospheric and immersive setting of Dishonored to the gritty and brutal gameplay of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. If you're interested in cyberpunk concepts and dystopian futures, the Hitman series gives an insightful perspective on assassination missions, and Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Alpha Protocol are must-plays.

