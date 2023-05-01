5 games you should play while you're waiting for Redfall

Redfall, the upcoming open-world first-person shooter from Arkane Austin, has generated a lot of excitement among fans of the genre. Set in a small town in a Massachusetts that is overrun by vampires, it promises to offer unique gameplay mechanics in an immersive world full of supernatural elements. However, with the release still a few days away, fans are looking for other titles to play in the meantime.

Whether you're a fan of open-world exploration, supernatural enemies, or engaging gameplay mechanics, the following titles will help scratch that itch as you wait for Redfall to arrive.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Deathloop, Far Cry 6, and other titles to play while you wait for Redfall

1) Deathloop

If you're a fan of Arkane Studios' previous games like Dishonored and Prey, then you should definitely check out Deathloop. This first-person shooter is set in a time loop where you play an assassin named Colt. He must eliminate eight targets before the day resets.

Both titles strongly emphasize player choice and branching narratives, with multiple ways to complete objectives and progress through the game's story. Additionally, both feature stylized visuals and soundtracks that help to create distinct atmospheres, which set them apart from other first-person shooter games.

2) Borderlands 3

If you're looking for a first-person shooter that's all about guns, loot, and wacky humor, then Borderlands 3 is the one for you. While this title and Redfall may seem vastly different on the surface, they share a few key similarities that could appeal to fans of both offerings.

Both are first-person shooter games with an open world to explore, various weapons and gear to collect, and an eclectic cast of characters to interact with. Additionally, they strongly emphasize cooperative play, allowing you to team up with friends and take on challenging missions together.

However, while Borderlands 3 is known for its quirky humor and wacky characters, Redfall appears to be taking a more serious approach with its vampire-themed storyline. With its over-the-top action and addictive loot mechanics, Borderlands 3 is a great game to sink your teeth into while you wait for the upcoming Arkane Austin title.

3) Dying Light 2

If you're a fan of survival-horror games, Dying Light 2 is definitely worth checking out. Set in a zombie-infested open world, you will be running, jumping, and parkouring your way through the city, scavenging for supplies and fighting off hordes of the undead.

While both have undead enemies, Dying Light 2 features zombies, while Redfall is set to bring vampires. For both titles, you will be required to use your wits, weapons, and abilities to survive.

The focus on player choice and branching narratives in Dying Light 2 means your decisions have consequences that impact the story and the ending, making each playthrough unique. The games also offer a variety of weapons, abilities, and equipment that can be upgraded, providing you with plenty of options to fight against your enemies.

Finally, both games feature a parkour-style movement that allows you to traverse the environment fluidly and engagingly. This adds a unique element of excitement and freedom to the gameplay, making it feel more immersive and dynamic. Overall, Dying Light 2 and Redfall are thrilling first-person shooter games offering immersive worlds and unique gameplay mechanics.

4) Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is set in California, where a zombie outbreak has occurred, and you must fight to survive and find a way to escape the infected zone. It features an open-world environment that allows you to explore and discover new areas and items. Similarly, Redfall is set in the fictional town where you must battle against vampires who have taken over.

They also offer a variety of weapons and abilities to help take down enemies, along with the ability to play cooperatively with friends.

While Dead Island 2 and Redfall differ in terms of the specific enemies and setting, they both offer an immersive world and engaging gameplay that should appeal to fans of first-person shooter games with a supernatural twist that are sure to keep players entertained for hours.

5) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is definitely worth keeping an eye on. This first-person shooter from Ubisoft takes place on the fictional island of Yara, a Caribbean paradise that has been taken over by a brutal dictator. It promises to deliver all the open-world exploration, explosive action, and quirky humor that the series is known for.

It offers a wide variety of weapons and abilities to help you take down the enemies, as well as an emphasis on exploration and side missions that allows you to uncover the game's secrets and lore. Additionally, both titles feature dynamic and unpredictable enemies, such as the animal companions in Far Cry 6 and the vampire bosses in Redfall, that will require you to adapt their tactics and strategies to overcome.

With its exotic setting, co-op gameplay and intriguing story, Far Cry 6 could be a great game to play while you wait for Redfall.

In conclusion, while the wait for Redfall may be long, there are plenty of great first-person shooter games out there to keep you entertained in the meantime. Whether you're into time-looping assassins, post-apocalyptic parkour, or cooperative multiplayer battles, there's a title on this list that's sure to scratch that shooter itch.

Poll : 0 votes