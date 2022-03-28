Gaming community comes up with hilarious Will Smith x Chris Rock memes after Oscars 2022 fiasco

The 2022 Oscars won't be the first thing people think of when it comes to the gaming world, but when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage, gamers seemed to have found some strange connections to their favorite games. This has resulted in a bunch of memes flooding the internet, and gamers are sharing their humorous takes on the topic.

The controversy began at the Oscars 2022 when presenter Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The joke made light of her hair loss, which didn't sit well with Smith, who promptly walked up to the stage.

What followed was a smack and a series of F-bombs by Will. The actor looked visibly irritated while Chris Rock tried hard to maintain his composure. It's unclear whether it was factual or scripted, but the gaming community is having a field day.

Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars 2022 leads to a meme fest by the gaming community

Since the incident occurred, gamers and community members from all around the globe have shown off their creativity on social media. One user hilarious asked if Will Smith could be made into a DLC character for every fighting game.

Justin @chomperzz_ @davidmackau breaking news: Will Smith added as new DLC character to every fighting game ever @davidmackau breaking news: Will Smith added as new DLC character to every fighting game ever https://t.co/yy8DtaWupl

One user has recreated the incident with effects from Sonic games.

G4TV @G4TV sonic 2 looks so lifelike sonic 2 looks so lifelike https://t.co/hNHA0mw5cH

Everyone's favorite Mario 64 was not left behind as fans managed to draw parallels to it.

Elden Ring also got its fair share of representation in the memes.

Jok-san Yu (유족산) @JokSanYu

You finna be in a fightin’ game real soon @willsmith Dis was u boyyy.You finna be in a fightin’ game real soon @willsmith Dis was u boyyy. You finna be in a fightin’ game real soon https://t.co/4r0Vv72mjk

With the clip of the incident spreading like wildfire, users attempting to tag the star on Twitter have caught an innocent bystander in the crossfire. The fallout from actor Will Smith's actions has resulted in another person who possesses the same name bearing the brunt of the hate. The Will Smith in question makes video games and podcasts and has tweeted to clear their name.

Will Smith @willsmith Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living.



At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence. Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence.

Fans of Lego games are requesting a hilarious Will Smith cameo as well.

🏳️‍⚧️PrettyQueenCode🏳️‍⚧️ @PrettyQueenCode Can someone make a Lego video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and when he slaps him he breaks apart like the Lego games and studs fall out Can someone make a Lego video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and when he slaps him he breaks apart like the Lego games and studs fall out

The incident at this year's Oscars has led to many a debate and discussion about the entire incident. Most of it is serious, as some have questioned if violence on global television was appropriate, while others are debating whether the entire saga was scripted or not.

Gamers, on the other hand, are making light of the situation and are continuing to share some hilarious memes about the incident.

Edited by Danyal Arabi